Dredge Sign of Ruin: What is it & how does it work?

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure game with themes of cosmic horror. After crashing your boat on the coves of a small island town, players will soon find more than just fish lurking in the waters.

Throughout Dredge, players will fish up rare, mutated sea life or ominous items with only vague descriptions. While many of these items will be for the Collector’s main questline, players will be able to find a select few items that will make their time fishing significantly more eventful.

The Sign of Ruin is just one item that players can obtain in Dredge, though it is certainly one of the more useful tools that players can collect. If you are unsure of what the Sign of Ruin is, or how to get it, this is everything you need to know.

What is the Sign of Ruin in Dredge?

Image via Team17

The Sign of Ruin is an item that increases the chances of catching Aberrant or mutated fish. Whenever players venture into the open waters at night, they will notice the fish they catch are far from normal. These Aberrant fish usually sell for significantly more and can be crucial components in various quests.

With the Sign of Ruin, players will encounter pools of Aberrant fish far more often. After filling their inventory with mutated fish, players can sell their catch to the fishmonger for a massive payday. This will help players afford upgrades, repairs, and other useful items to progress further into the game.

To use the Sign of Ruin, players simply need to place the item into the cargo hold portion of their inventory. Whenever the Sign of Ruin is active, players will begin seeing more Aberrant fish pools. Players should be sure to manage their Panic meter whenever this trait is active, as encountering Aberrant fish will quickly raise Panic.

How to get the Sign of Ruin in Dredge

Currently, the only way to get the Sign of Ruin in Dredge is to buy the Dredge Deluxe Edition or purchase the Blackstone Key DLC. The Sign of Ruin cannot be found anywhere in the game itself without the Blackstone Key DLC. If you have already acquired the DLC, simply venture to Blackstone Isle and go to the Workshop. Here, you will find the Sign of Ruin.