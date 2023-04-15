Dredge Hooded Figures: All locations, tips, and rewards

Dredge is a single-playing fishing adventure game with undertones of horror, as players begin fishing up all manner of mutated, Lovecraftian creatures and unravel a dark mystery. Across the major islands of Dredge, players will come across various unsettling figures, including four hooded figures.

Unlike the Collector or other nefarious characters in Dredge, the Hooded Figures can actually help the player if they complete a pursuit for them. There is a caveat for the Hooded Figures’ help, however, that players should be aware of before interacting with any of these characters.

The Hooded Figures’ location and characters, explained

The Hooded Figures are four distinct characters spread across the four major island chains in Dredge. The exact location of each figure can be seen on the map below.

Image via Team17 | Remix by Blaine Polhamus

Whenever players interact with a Hooded Figure, they are given a one-time deal that requires players to take on a pursuit in exchange for a valuable reward. Players should be wary however, as once they speak with a Hooded Figure, they will have a time limit to complete this pursuit.

If players are unable to complete the Hooded Figure’s pursuit in the allotted time, the character will die and their loot will not longer be accessible. There is no way to bring the Hooded Figure back to life after it dies, so you can only either move on, or restart the game from a save point.

Hooded Figures pursuits in Dredge

There are four total Hooded Figures in Dredge, each with different pursuits at different locations. Since players only have one chance at completing the Hooded Figure’s pursuit, it is best if players already acquire the required fish to complete each pursuit before they start the fetch quest, so you can immediately turn in your fish and complete the challenge.

Related: Dredge Sign of Ruin: What is it & how does it work?

Players should note that each Hooded Figure’s pursuit requires players to gather rare fish, so preparing for each figure’s pursuit may take some time.

Yellow Hooded Figure Pursuit Guide

The yellow Hooded Figure is located to the south of the Gale Cliffs, between this starting region and the Stellar Basin. To complete this Hooded Figure’s pursuit, players will need to gather the following fish:

1x Red Snapper (Coastal Rod)

1x Fangtooth (Abyssal Rot)

1x Blue Crab (Crab Pot)

Red Snappers are exclusively found during the day, while the other two can be caught at either day or night. After collecting these fish and handing your catch over to the yellow Hooded Figure, players will receive the Advanced Fishing Book.

Blue Hooded Figure Pursuit Guide

The blue Hooded Figure is located north of the Gale Cliffs, on the outskirts of the Marrow. Similar to the other listed Hooded Figures, players will need to gather various fish before returning to receive your reward.

1x Blue Mackerel

1x Tiger Mackerel

1x Snake Mackerel

This task will require players to traverse around multiple parts of the map. The Blue Mackerel is only found in the Marrows, the Tiger Marrow is located in Gale Cliffs, and finally the Snake Mackerel can be fished up at the Devil’s Spine. For their effort, players will receive the Haggling and Bartering Guide.

Related: How to get the secret ending in Dredge

Red Hooded Figure Pursuit Guide

The red Hooded Figure can be found near the northern tip of the Devil’s Spine. This ominous NPC will ask the player to find the following fish:

1x Cusk Eel (Volcanic Rod)

1x Sailfish (Oceanic Rod)

1x Frilled Shark (Volcanic Rod)

The Cusk Eel can only be caught at night, the Sailfish during daytime, and the Frilled Shark at either time. Once you have turned in this haul, the red Hooded Figure will give players the Nautical Engineer book.

Purple Hooded Figure Pursuit Guide

The purple Hooded Figure can be found south of the Twisted Strand. This figure will ask for the following fish in order to earn their reward:

1x Tarpon (Shallow Rod)

1x Horsehoe Crab (Crab Pot)

1x Barreleye (Abyssal Rod)

All three fish can be caught at either night or day. After returning to this Hooded Figure with your haul, players will receive the Pushing the Limit: Engines book.