Can you make a log sled in Sons of the Forest?

Building your own settlement and upgrading it is a major part of Sons of the Forest.

Like in the previous game from Endnight Games, The Forest, players will need plenty of resources to create their own houses and defenses to keep themselves safe from the cannibals that inhabit the island.

To do so, they will naturally need plenty of resources, including wood. While there are plenty of trees on the island, transporting the log to your base can become quite time-consuming and tedious after a while.

In The Forest, players were able to create a log sled. This allowed them to bring wood much faster to their settlements. Although there’s no option to create a log sled in Sons of the Forest, players can build another type of sled.

How to make a sled in Sons of the Forest

To create your own sled in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need access to a 3D Printer. Luckily, there’s one accessible at the start of the game.

To get your hands on a 3D Printer, you’ll need to head out to a cave. There are multiple caves in the game, but one can be found on the western side of the island. Its location has been marked below with a red square. It’s quite near the place where the helicopter crashes at the start of the game, so getting there shouldn’t be much of a hassle.

Screengrab via Endnight Games | Remix by Mateusz Miter

In the cave, you’ll be able to find a 3D Printer, with which you have the option to create various items, including a sled.

To craft certain items, you’ll need ink. When it comes to sleds, you’ll need 1000 ML of ink. Luckily, more ink should be found in the caves where 3D Printers are located.

This sled can be used to slide down from mountains or rivers, but you won’t be able to use it to transport wood logs or any other items. While it’s not quite as useful as the log sled from the previous game, it’s definitely better than nothing.