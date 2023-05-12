Sons of the Forest update adds a fan-favorite mechanic to the game

Sons of the Forest has caught many people by surprise with its high-quality blend of survival horror and open world. Longtime fans of Endnight, the game’s developer, knew they could expect a high-tier product right from the get-go, but even old-schoolers had something to be disappointed about. Sons of the Forest was lacking a key traversal feature that its predecessor, The Forest, already had. But a new Sons of the Forest update finally changes this injustice.

Back when Sons of the Forest first launched in February, one of the first hot topics among fans was whether or not you can build a log sled. The disappointing answer back then was no. You could acquire a basic sled, but not a proper log sled. That was a bit strange because there was a log sled in The Forest, which only made its absence in Sons of the Forest look like a huge step backward.

It took some time, but the log sled has found its way into the game via the latest Sons of the Forest update on May 11. Now, we can finally use the log sled to transport wooden logs and other goodies, which will take a chunk of unnecessary tedium out of the experience.

Sons of the Forest updates are a relatively rare sight, but when they do come, they are massive. Patch 05 is no different, as it comes with a myriad of new features, improvements, and bug and audio fixes. The Sons of the Forest world is further expanded by features like regrowing trees, dozens of new lakes and ponds, an even more diverse cooking system, and, most important of all, the added ability to play the guitar.

Regrowing trees could add another game mechanic besides just being a cool detail in any game. If they are coded to grow anywhere on the map, they could impale a structure from below, damaging or outright destroying it. This would make choosing a site for shelter a more nuanced decision. The community reaction would be interesting to see if the system does indeed work as we envision it.

Here are the patch notes for Sons of the Forest’s latest update.

Sons of the Forest Patch 05 full notes

Features

Buildable basic and advanced log sled

Tree regrowth (setting is on by default) with a 10% chance to randomly regrow when you sleep

Findable cooking pots and new advanced cooking system

Can now add tarps to log structures

2 new found footage clips added

Beached sail boats location added

79 new ponds and 34 new lakes added to map

You can now play the guitar

Added Timmy mutated arm to demon battle scene

New wearable clothing item added

New Kelvin commands added to reset traps, fill log sleds and fill drying racks with fish

Improvements

Days Survived now shows the correct readout if the player died during the final interactive cutscene by jumping into the propeller blades

Cannibals in villages will now sometimes engage in a test of strength fight with another cannibal

Cannibal fear is now affected by group size, single cannibals will have more fear, large cannibal groups will have less

Shotgun rail is now on side of gun instead of top to avoid blocking vision

Turtles will now only lay eggs on sand

Muddies will sometimes get bored with the player and run away if not angry

Added Timmy mutant arm visuals to demon boss cutscene

Lowered priority for female cannibals stealing logs

Eagles may now steal dead fish

Throwing dead bodies on spring traps now sends them flying into air

Moldy food and dead flowers added to banquet hall

Timmy will now block the exit to hell cave until after you have defeated the boss demon

Timmy’s jacket will now be ripped after demon boss battle scene

GPS Map updated with latest lakes and rivers

Dead small birds now float in water

Fix for duplicating logs in storage triggers

Knight V improved sheen on pickup

Enforced max server name length

Lobby list performance improved in preparation for an upcoming feature

Improved support for loading into large multiplayer saves and help with structures vanishing

Rotated the shotgun in the weapon case in inventory so that the mods are visible now that they are on the side

Added localized display names for Points of Interest notifications

Player no longer makes a drinking sound when refilling a container with liquid

3D Printer will once again update the resin volume readout when the printer is refilled

If an item instance module fails to deserialize on load, it will no longer stop the rest the of the players inventory from loading

Renamed bunker locations to be clearer when discovered

Improved docks draw distance

Added more tree moss/vines in areas of map

Improved bunker food lighting

Bunker luxury details added; More decorative items, vases, and more dead bodies

Added cooking pot pickup to tech apartment in bunker residential

Looking around now updates the target cut position when aiming at a log with an axe equipped (before it was only calculated when first targeted)

It is no longer possible to cut off holes in floors supporting furniture or windows from a wall that is supporting wall structures

Kelvin will now choose another tree to chop if a tree structure is placed on it

Kelvin’s order will complete with the thumbs up if there are no more Arrows/Bolts, Berries, or Radios to retrieve and drop

Kelvin will now have berries in his hand when eating them. On fishing will have fish on initial grab

Added fail

safe protection against enemies falling through world and not deactivating

Multiplayer clients will now see the proper GPS locator type on Virginia instead of default icon

Current wetness on characters now replicates to multiplayer clients

The chainsaw revved state will now be heard and seen by other players and rev will stop when knocked down

Fixed small birds flying under the water surface when flying over deep lakes

Fixed a fish bunching up issue

Fixes

Can no longer drink lava

Fixed under lava visuals

Fixed snow and wetness occlusion volumes used in specific world locations not initializing properly

Fixed a visual arm pop on player that appeared sometimes when landing from a fall or jump

Fixed Twins not always turning towards player before taunting

Fixed fingers stuck in standing idle after burning death

Fixed projectile impact FX for flesh and hard surfaces not replicating to other players in multiplayer

Fixed player sometimes being able to interact with other triggers when notepad was open, which could get player into stuck state

Fixed cannibals not staying snapped to tree edge while shimmying around the tree

Fixed bug where cannibals could take dismember damage while blocking

Fixed muddy cannibal getting angry at player if hit by a rock thrown by another muddy

Fixed some cases of cannibals getting blocked by collision at or above head

Fixed muddies having standing collision instead of hunched over

Fixed eating dead squirrels not increasing character fullness stat

Fixed some cases of far snaps for Sitting and Jumping on Rock

Fixed the cave shark sometimes being killed by creepies

Fixed multiplayer client thrown logs not breaking foliage when far away from server player

Fixed multiplayer client-thrown logs not causing a hit reaction on enemies

Fixed multiplayer clients not seeing burning effects when dead puffies are thrown onto a fire

Fixed multiplayer clients unable to put cannibals into the injured limb state and fixed some animation blending and smoothness issues in the injured state

Fixed Kelvin radios deactivating when moved far from original location, and fixed carry positioning visuals for multiplayer clients

Kelvin will no longer pickup broken radios

Fixed Kelvin when moved far away from tree target unable to find another tree to clear automatically

Kelvin Finish Structure command; Fixed some issues with counting logs needed. If he’s holding unused items they will now be dropped on ground

Fixed a case where Kelvin stood carrying a single log instead of placing it then cutting a tree

Fixed Kelvin getting stuck if the holder he was filling was removed or destroyed. Now he will drop the item and complete the order

Fixed Kelvin trying and failing to fill item holders that are far above the ground

Fixed case where a leaning beam could link a free pillar with a structure on an incompatible placement grid

Fixed context allowing to place a beam with same support on both ends that isn’t an Apex or a Wall

Fixed detached pillar placement creating degenerate pillar if it fails to find supporting ground, now properly prevents placement if there is no ground bellow (could happen when placing off a cliff for example)

Fixed one case where quickly sharpening stick posts causes the cut animation to fail for subsequent cuts

Fixed player getting stuck in carry log animation by rapidly placing and taking a log from the log holder

Fixed cutting quarters off dynamic logs sometimes hard to target

Fixed Repair Tool hitbox active while it is equipped

Fixed some wrong settings for quarter log LODs (rendering performance improvement)

Fixed Defensive Walls and DW Gates unable to be damaged by player melee hits

Fixed leaned beams sometimes accepting pillars on top of the bottom end before planks are added

Fixed cutting Defensive Wall spikes moving player too close which made subsequence cuts harder to aim

Fixed some localized entries in the configuration menus not showing properly on Windows machines set to Turkish display language

Cut down trees with axe tutorial should now only trigger the first time

Battery indicator on the NVGs should no longer disappear after performing certain actions

Fixed flickering/distortion that could appear for some players in late game saves

Increased reflection probe atlas to 4096×2048 (should fix issues where reflection probes could break/show wrong probes)

Burning Puffies should now look correct/not distort

Fix for 3D Printer not showing the correct initial amount of resin

3D Printed Sled can no longer be placed on the crafting mat

Audio

Improved player audio for other players in multiplayer

Added some Timmy voice acting to Gold Room cutscene

Made chainsaw transition to cutting sound faster

Reduced fade time on intro helicopter crash music

Made first look guitar sting 3d

Added beeps to opening helicopter crash

Improved demon boss audio

Set some various small objects in bunkers/morgue to have surfaces tagged for impact sounds and get melee impact physics

Added ragdoll impact sounds to deer and baby

