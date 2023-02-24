How to build a gate in Sons of the Forest

During the first few hours of the Sons of the Forest, one of your primary goals will be to get a base up and running. This is essential to your survival, as you need to be able to sleep to get through the night and have the ability to save the game. While you can easily build a tent shelter in the first couple of hours of the game, this kind of base is extremely insecure.

As such, players have been wondering how to build a doorway or a gate around their base in Sons of the Forest. This, paired with smaller fences around the gate, will help to keep out mutants from your base and let you sleep safely at night. The process of constructing a gate can, however, get slightly confusing, so allow us to explain.

Building a gate in Sons of the Forest

To start off, you want to pick a spot that’s on the outskirts of your base, but not too far. Once your spot is picked out, you need to get seven logs and stack them on top of each other horizontally where you want the gate to go.

After they are stacked on top of each other, you need to equip your axe and then approach the stack. Close to the logs, you should see a red outline around the center of the logs. Around this outline, cut the middle of the logs with the exception of the very top log. The general shape you’re going for is a basic door, so you have the top log for support and the surrounding logs to keep the door in the middle upright.

Once you have your door-shaped logs, you need to bring another whole log to the door. As you approach the door, you will get a prompt on-screen that offers to halve the log. This will be one-half of your actual gate. Bring another whole log to the stack and halve it again, this time on the other side of the gate.

Related: Sons of the Forest is so popular that it crashed Steam immediately upon release

If you did everything correctly, the two halved logs will be in the center of the stacked logs, essentially making a door or a gate. You can go through the halved logs just like you would a normal door. Of course, this won’t stop any mutants, so you need to keep stacking logs on the other sides of the gate to make a fence. If you fully construct a fence around your base, the only entrance to it will be the gate you made.

There are likely better and quicker ways of making a gate in Sons of the Forest, but this is the most rudimentary way we could discover early on in the game’s life cycle.