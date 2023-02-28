Sons of the Forest is all about survival, whether that be against the elements or the mutants that wander the island. Fortunately, players have a number of defensive options at their disposal, including weapons, traps, and the ability to build strong walls to keep out invaders.

There isn’t a blueprint for defensive walls though, meaning you’ll have to use the free-build system to place it yourself.

It’s wise to ask Kelvin to collect logs since you’ll need a lot of them to create a strong and sturdy fence. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to build a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest.

What’s the best way to build a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games

The guidebook provides an idea of how you can build a sturdy defensive wall, creating sharp points at the top to ward off anyone trying to climb over it. By making the wall two logs thick, you increase the strength against those who are charging it from the front.

Adding the log across sideways further bolsters the strength of the wall.

Players can create any wall that’s as thick as they want, with the main idea being the player has to hold a log and then aim at the ground. When a circle appears, place the log down, then chain multiple logs to that one to create your fence. You can take the axe to the top when a red line highlights the pointed part, allowing you to cut the top off.

Having at least one direction covered by a wall will help you immensely when defending against the waves of cannibals likely to come knocking on your door.