How to build planks in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has finally arrived and players around the world can attempt to survive in the beautiful, but deadly, island landscape filled with dangerous enemies that’ll attack you when you least expect it.

You’ll hone your survival skills, learn how to fight, build a fire, and cook a succulent meal or two as you navigate the wilderness. But sometimes, a few tips and tricks can help you get started and go a long way. This is where Dot Esports comes in.

There is tons to build in Sons of the Forest, and wood is at the center of each bit of architecture. You’ll be collecting wood constantly in the beginning stages as you craft log cabins, make traps, and create equipment for your survival.

How do I make planks in Sons of the Forest?

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

Sons of the Forest sees players harness wood for a large portion of their survival endeavors. To make wood planks, you’ll need a hatched. As soon as you’ve acquired a hatchet, start chopping. Once you’ve successfully chopped down a tree (congratulations), you’ll chop down the red vertical line down the middle of your log.

After completing this step, you’ll have two perfect planks on the ground. You can also continue the process to get more logs for your troubles.

An easier way to do this is to just place the log into the object you’re creating. This will automatically slice those logs into planks, and sit pretty on your construction site. This means you won’t have to chop too much.

It can be quite cathartic chopping trees though, so do what makes you happy.