Sons of the Forest is a survivor horror sequel that drops players onto an isolated island crawling with mutated cannibals. Though the franchise is best-known for its open-world sandbox gameplay, there is a central story that players can complete.

There is much more to the island than meets the eye. As you venture around caves and caverns, you may notice hidden installations and bases that pre-date your arrival. Since the story behind Sons of the Forest is rather ambiguous, with little direction for players, it can be difficult even to understand how to beat the game, let alone what the ending means.

How to beat Sons of the Forest

Players will need several different materials to access the ending to Sons of the Forest. Many of these items are relatively easy to find, so players can speedrun the main story of fairly quickly. Below are all the items you will need to complete the final obstacle of the game:

Once all of these materials have been gathered, the VIP bunker becomes accessible. The exact location is pictured below, however, players should come prepared as the bunker will be swarming with hostile mutants. Descend further and eventually you will encounter a bathroom with a broken wall. Equip your golden armor and go through the golden door to continue.

The VIP Bunker, seen here.

This next section will be a linear path once again swarming with cannibals. Players will need to battle their way through while carefully avoiding lava until they reach a golden cube with a soldier inside holding a laptop with a countdown. Here, your companion Kelvin—and Virginia, if you recruited her—will join you.

The golden cube then opens and gives a glimpse into a futuristic world. It then closes again, and the players will wake up on a beach with a helicopter waiting to rescue you from the island. Here, you can either choose to go aboard the helicopter or stay on the island.

Sons of the Forest Ending, explained

Without exploring Sons of the Forest much, its sudden ending can be extremely confusing. As the game has almost zero dialog, many of the current theories are simply inferences made by fans with only short snippets of lore to guide them.

The cube is an artifact that players can see across multiple different bunkers. Similar to the Marker in Dead Space, it is believed that these cubes have played a part in people’s transformations into mutant cannibals. These cubes also seemingly connect various different dimensions, such as the perplexing futuristic world we saw.

There are still plenty of other details that we have not pieced together about the Sons of the Forest ending. The man in the chrome jacket who initially pushes off us off the helicopter is assumed to have been turned into a mutant, but we are still unsure. The fate of Tim LeBlanc, the author behind the various studies we find regarding the cube, is also unclear.