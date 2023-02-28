How to find Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest and how it works

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror that drops players onto an isolated island infested with mutated cannibals to either face the horrors alone or with friends if they’re lucky. Players will need to make use of the limited resources around them to survive and fend off the wide array of hostile NPCs that inhabit the island.

Weapons and armor are integral to survival in Sons of the Forest. While most weapons and armor will be made of basic tools found around the environment, there are some firearms, technologies, and armor that players cannot craft themselves.

The golden armor set is one particular item players are able to find.

While golden armor is far from the best armor set in Sons of the Forest, it has one massive benefit that many players will undoubtedly find useful. If you are looking to add the golden armor set to your arsenal, look no further.

What is the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest?

The golden armor set is an unbreakable armor set players can find in Sons of the Forest. Though the golden armor does not offer the best protection, the set notably will not break against enemy attacks, unlike virtually every other piece of armor in Sons of the Forest.

The golden armor set is also extremely important to Sons of the Forest lore-wise and will be required to beat the main story of the game. Whether it be for its unbreakable nature or for storyline significance, many players have sought after the golden armor since the release of Sons of the Forest.

How to find the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest

The golden armor set in Sons of the Forest is located in a cave on the opposite side of the map, opposite to where players initially spawn in. The exact location and entry to the cave can be seen in the image below.

Image via EndNight Games

Once in the cave, players will descend into the depths until they reach a lab corridor. Here, players will need the maintenance keycard to gain access to the lower areas of the cave. Players should continue following the path downwards until they are met with one of the game’s few cutscenes in this area.

After the cutscene, continue downstairs and stop whenever you hit floor two. Go through an open door and take the third door on your right to find the golden armor. This area will be infested with cannibals, so be sure you are properly armed for a fight.