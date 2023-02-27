Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the hit survival horror title from 2014, The Forest, setting players loose on a large island filled to the brim with mutants. With Sons being a sequel, there are a number of improvements and additional features that weren’t in the original, like companions.

As of writing, there are only two different companions that players can find on the island at the start or later in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how companions work in Sons of the Forest.

What to know about the companions in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Endnight Games Screengrab by 金木研 via Endnight Games

The companions that are in the game so far can be used to help create and defend your base, so ensure you’re using them wisely. The companions can also die, so make sure you don’t accidentally kill them with a falling tree or stray arrow. There are two different companions in the game that are known at the time of writing.

Who are the companions in Sons of the Forest?

The different companions are fairly unique, with there being different requirements for how you’ll recruit them for your camp.

Kelvin

This lovable goof was on the helicopter with you as part of your special ops team and is one of the only survivors from the crashes at the start of the game. Players will need to find him shortly after getting out of the water and revive him to have him become a member of your camp from then on out. Be warned he’s deaf due to the crash and won’t be a great defense against cannibals.

Players can order Kelvin to do a variety of tasks by writing on a sheet and handing it to him, including:

Collect resources and place them in a designated location or holder

Go fishing or collect berries off nearby bushes

Build basic resources like a tent or a campfire

Follow the player

Take a break

Kelvin is a great use to solo players and teams alike, offering additional help in collecting resources and allowing you to go off and explore. When he doesn’t have a task, he’ll either sit somewhere idly or follow you on your exploration across the island.

Virginia

Virginia is some form of mutant who’s very skeptical of the player and their group when they first get to the island. While she won’t show up for several days, players will eventually start to see her on the very edge of their base or even further out, keeping a watchful eye on the players. In open areas, you may see her running across the field in the distance as she tries to avoid your gaze.

She works as a great guard, alerting the player to any sneaking mutants with an audible noise as well as pointing to the direction she spotted them. Players can give her a tracker so they always know where she is once they’ve gained her trust. Virginia will slowly approach the players for many days and eventually provide offerings before getting close enough to trade with them.

You can also give her a weapon that she can assumedly use against the mutants that come near your base when she’s around. You can give her either a shotgun or a pistol once you’ve unlocked them throughout the game.

What are the best ways to use the companions in Sons of the Forest?

You get Kelvin early on, so you can use him to set up your first save point as well as the campfire if you want. This will provide you with your first save point in the game and allow you to cook any food you’re able to catch. Once you’ve found a place you want to build, you should use Kelvin to collect resources and place them in holders you’ve built to ensure you never run out of crafting materials.

Virginia is more of a free spirit who will come and go as she pleases, but she works as a great defense against the cannibals when she’s around. She’s usually the first to hear them coming and will let the group know ahead of time. Once players get weapons, they can even give one to her to make sure she can protect their base even more effectively.