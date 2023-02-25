How to build a Rain Catcher in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, you are tasked with surviving on your own, for the most part, without any help from the game itself. You might receive a couple of tutorials here and there, but that’s it. Even the most basic of resources, such as shelter and water, require some serious effort to acquire. On top of trying to acquire these resources, you’re also being hunted by a horde of mutants, you need to try and complete main story objectives, and you have to find more advanced resources so you can increase your survivability.

For veterans of The Forest, the prequel to the new title, this is old hat. The original game features many of the same mechanics as Sons of the Forest, so players from that game will understand what they need to do when just starting out. As any player might expect entering a survival game, finding water is high up on your to-do list early on. However, while new players will assume that rivers and the ocean are the main sources of water, other players may remember that you could make a Rain Catcher in The Forest.

As such, those players are wondering how you can make one in Sons of the Forest.

How to get a Rain Catcher in Sons of the Forest

While many of the crafting materials and items from The Forest have transferred over to Sons of the Forest, the Rain Catcher is not one of them. As of the time of writing, it is not possible to craft a Rain Catcher in Sons of the Forest, as far as players can tell.

Of course, the game did release in Early Access, meaning that the developers at Endnight Games will continue to add content in the lead-up to the game’s full release. During that time, it’s entirely possible that a Rain Catcher could be added to the crafting mix. It would be a welcome addition as well, as The Forest players know how useful it is to have a relatively infinite supply of water right outside your base.

For now, though, players will have to make do with finding water other ways, such as drinking straight from rivers or using a water filtration system.