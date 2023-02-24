How to build a tent in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is the second installment in EndNight Games’ horror survival franchise. Similar to the version game, players are dropped on an isolated island brimming with hostile cannibals and forced to use the scarce resources around them to fend off the onslaught of mutated humans.

As with many such games, building a shelter and safe haven is vital to your survival on the island. Given how few resources players have at the beginning of their journey on the island, this shelter will more than likely begin as a meager tent rather than a fortress.

If you are hoping to create a tent to save yourself from the harsh elements in Sons of the Forest, here’s what you need to do.

How to make a tent in Sons of the Forest

Players can open up their survival handbook by pressing ‘X’ and navigating to the corresponding tab. Here, you will see that you simply need two items in order to craft a tent: a tarp and a stick.

Sticks are abundantly found throughout the island and used to make a wide variety of necessary items. Players can gather sticks by breaking down trees and logs into smaller pieces. Sticks can also be found in bushes and shrubs.

Tarps are slightly more difficult to find as they can spawn in loot containers found around the island. Players may stumble across crashed aircraft, abandoned campsites, or cannibal villages that contain such loot boxes.

After obtaining both materials, simply find a flat area of ground and place the tarp down. Once the tarp has been placed, move to a corner of the tarp until a white arrow icon appears on your screen. Players will then be able to place a stick down to make the tarp a ‘shelter tarp.’ Players can place another stick at the adjacent corner to raise the tarp further if they desire.