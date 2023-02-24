How to make a bed in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror follow-up to The Forest by EndNight Games, and much like the previous title, players in Sons of the Forest are placed on an island with only the resources around them to fight off cannibals.

Like in many other such games, players are constantly reminded of their mortality by ever-shrinking bars that indicate players’ health, thirst, hunger, fatigue, and other stats. Beds are extremely important in Sons of the Forest as it not only allows you to reduce fatigue but also save your game if you are playing single-player.

Making a bed requires several different resources which are thankfully easy to find around the island. Setting up a shelter from the unknown horrors of the island should be a first priority for most players. If you are looking to build a bed in Sons of the Forest but do not know how, here’s what you need to do.

How to build a bed in Sons of the Forest

The blueprints on how to construct a bed in Sons of the Forest can be found in players’ survival guides. Simply press ‘X’ to open the guide and move over to the furniture tab. Here, players will see that they will need 16 sticks and one duct tape to craft a bed.

Finding both of these items is relatively easy. Sticks can be found by breaking down trees and logs into smaller parts, with will require the use of an axe. Duct tape can be slightly more difficult to find as it will be located in loot crates around the island. These loot crates can come from abandoned campsites or even cannibal outposts.

Once players have accumulated these items, simply interact with the blueprint in your survival guide to building the bed. It is heavily recommended that players build a structure such as a home to guard the bed.