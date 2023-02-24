Where to find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the much-beloved survival horror franchise. Once again, players are placed on an isolated island filled with hostile cannibals with only the resources around them to scavenge, build, and fight off the horde of mutated humanoid creatures.

As one can expect, weapons are exceedingly important in Sons of the Forest. While firearms are not abundantly found early into the game, more traditional weapons such as spears and axes are the primary form of self-defense for players just starting in Sons of the Forest. The Modern Axe is an extremely useful tool both for chopping down trees much faster and for taking down cannibals.

Compared to other tools in Sons of the Forest, finding the modern axe is fairly straightforward. If you are looking to improve your tactical axe in Sons of the Forest, here is where you can find the modern axe.

How to get the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

The modern axe can be found at a marked campsite location. The exact position of this campsite can be seen in the image below. The modern axe’s location will be indicated on the map, with a purple exclamation point marker with a house icon also nearby.

Image via EndNight

Whenever players arrive at the marker location, they will find the modern axe on the body of the camper. Simply walk up to the axe and interact with it to add it to your backpack. Players can then go to their inventory to equip the modern axe. This campsite will also have a variety of other supplies that players should check out to help their quest for survival.

As the modern axe is not too far away from the initial crash site, most players should be able to pick up the tool before the end of the first day. Since hacking down both trees and cannibals are necessary to your survival on the island, it is heavily recommended that you find this axe early on.