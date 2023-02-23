Sons of the Forest is the latest survival horror adventure from the developers at Endnight Games, which just released the highly anticipated title on Steam. So many players are hopping into the game at launch, in fact, that Steam crashed right when it came out.

New players—those that are able to play—are finally getting in and are learning about one of the series’ newest features: Kelvin. Kelvin is an NPC that players can control from the start of the game, allowing even single players to have some help on the island.

Here are all the best ways that you can use Kelvin the NPC helper in Sons of the Forest.

What can you ask Kelvin to do in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games

Kelvin is the first NPC helper that will spawn after the normal intro to the game, having been one of the passengers on the helicopter. You’ll need to provide him with medical help after the crash. Due to his injuries, he’s lost his hearing and can only be communicated with by notes written on paper. On that paper, you can ask him to do a variety of tasks including:

Building basic structures like a campfire or a starter shelter

Collect resources like sticks or stones

Tell him to take a break and go idle

Ask him to follow you

In the early hours of the gameplay, Kelvin can help you by setting up a shelter within a matter of seconds once you ask him. This will serve as your first save point, which is important after the long intro to the game. You can also use your temporary shelter to make the nighttime end if you’re unable to get a more permanent structure up before nightfall.

What are the best uses for Kelvin early in Sons of the Forest?

Keeping in mind that Kelvin can’t hear, he’s probably not gonna be one of your best allies for combat. Instead, you may want to keep this guy back at your base and have him collect resources while you explore the surrounding area early in the game. He doesn’t seem to wander too far, so you’ll have a general idea of where he is until you ask him to move.

When you’re starting early in the game, Kelvin can help make you some starter resources you’ll need like a shelter and a campfire, so take advantage of that help. This allows you the time to scope out the area and craft some tools so that you can get ahead of any animals or enemies you may encounter.

Kelvin appears to be one of the multiple NPCs that you can ask to do things for you, so it will be interesting to see what unique ways players are able to use these characters. That’s all the information you need to know about how to use Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.