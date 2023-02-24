How to get the 3D printer in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survivor horror game that puts players on a cannibal-infested island with only the tools around them to survive against an onslaught of terrifying creatures. As a follow-up to the beloved The Forest original, Sons of the Forest have introduced various new, modern elements to the franchise.

Though most of the tools you will use in Sons of the Forest are basic tools such as shovels, spears, and other assorted items, players can also find an immensely useful 3D printer hidden in the map. As in real life, this 3D printer can help players create tools, weapons, and other assets that may otherwise be unobtainable.

Like many other useful items in Sons of the Forest, the 3D printer can be extremely difficult to find if you do not know where to look. If you are looking to add the 3D printer to your arsenal of survival tools, here’s where you need to look.

Where to find the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest

The 3D printer is located inside a bunker not too far away from the game’s initial crash site. Both the bunker’s location and the actual entrance can be found in the picture below. While the bunker’s entrance may only appear like a normal cave, a safehouse can be found further inside.

Image via EndNight

The entry to the bunker will be identified as an extremely narrow key that players will need to squeeze past. After completing this, players will be met with a larger hallway that enters the bunker’s main room.

The 3D printer itself will be located beside a nearby laptop here.

After finding and acquiring the 3D printer, players will immediately be able to print arrows as the blueprints are just located around the printer. As players explore the island, they will discover more blueprints that can be actualized by the 3D printer.