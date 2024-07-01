Can you drown in Dark and Darker?

Jumping into a large body of water while equipped in full metal armor might not sound like the most enjoyable scenario, but in Dark and Darker, it’s just a way of life.

For new players, every instinct in your mind might tell you not to jump into the water in fear of drowning or losing your life. But is that actually possible in this game?

Is it possible to drown in Dark and Darker?

Loot is everywhere. Image via Ironmace

No, you cannot drown in Dark and Darker, at least in the game’s current build, but there is no telling if the developers might add the feature in the future.

It might be a bit scary to go into a large lake without knowing how long you can stay under there, but don’t worry: you can stay underwater for an infinite time.

Not every body of water can be jumped into, though, and the best way to check is to use your Torch or a throwable object to see if it lands or if there are already enemies and chests lurking down below.

All three maps have areas underwater you can access, and most hide rare loot for the bravest adventurers. The Frost Mountain probably has some of the best underwater areas, as the place you can escape with the boats in the corners of the map house strong enemies and, even better, loot chests while you wait for the ship to appear.

