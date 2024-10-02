All Zoochosis voice actors – Full cast list

Whether you’re playing Zoochosis for one playthrough, or you’re looking to uncover every secret inside New Game+, you will quickly get used to the bizarre dialogue and strange cast of characters this horror game offers.

Here are all Zoochosis voice actors.

All voice actors in Zoochosis

Between diagnosing animals and dealing with Paul’s declining health, you also have to juggle persistent phone calls. Why are people calling into the zoo after hours? Who knows—but it’s a very busy and intense first shift for Paul.

Most of the dialogue is done as voiceover on the various phones around the enclosures. Zoochosis‘ cast is small, but you get more than enough information to determine whether the person on the end of the line can be trusted. It isn’t until you dive into New Game+ and unlock new endings that you uncover more about Zoochosis‘ cast of characters.

Seamus Bryner as Paul

The “damn” man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leading man Paul is played by Seamus Bryner, best known for Cursed Knight Sucsarius in Lunacid, Ow-Ven in Hyperstacks, and Brandon “Beyond the Grave” Heat in Gungrave: G.O.R.E.

Struggling for money to put food on the table for his wife and daughter, Paul is enticed by the $100,000 zookeeper salary. Pushing away the obvious red flags—Paul begins work—and quickly finds out that feeding animals was merely a front for something far more sinister. Paul’s loves to say “damn” when things don’t go his way. Fighting off a parasite, Paul can either defy or follow Doc’s orders in hopes that he will see daylight again.

Tim Stephenson as Doc

Never trust a man named Doc. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doc is played by Tim Stephenson, who is best known for voicing Farmer Joe Parson in Greyhill Incident.

Aside from Mother, Doc is the leading antagonist of Zoochosis. He leads Paul through the tutorial and is the sole reason Paul is fighting off a deadly parasite. Doc isn’t alone in this business, however. He has connections to the local police, who kill Lily if she contacts them about Paul’s disappearance. Doc likes to check in on your progress throughout the story. He provides a lot of shady information that provides necessary exposition for us to understand what’s going on being the scenes of the Zoo.

Silly Shadow as Lily

Bit presumptuous of Paul to assume Lily won’t wait in the rain forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Innocent Lily is played by voice over artist Silly Shadow. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find much about her online, and was unable to confirm if Shadow had voiced for other video games.

Lily is Paul’s wife and victim of the most untoward crimes. She patiently waits outside of the zoo as Paul works, and only disappears if you hand her one of those disturbing meat blocks. While daughter Gina isn’t voiced, it’s clear Lily and Paul are trying their best to provide and support each other. Lily will call the police if you ignore her calls, which only gets her killed in the process. You can save Lily by calling her from Paul’s cell phone.

Kelly LaBrecque as Linda

Welp, Zoochosis could end with two widows before sunrise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The outspoken Linda is voiced by Kelly LaBrecque. She has worked with Audible, Amazon, Spotify, and Google, to name a few.

A faceless woman, Linda calls into the zoo concerned about her husband CJ’s safety. Checking on his whereabouts, she asks Paul for help. Upon finding his severed hand and using it to access the basement, Paul updates Linda on his findings. While unconfirmed, we can assume the most recent meat block at the beginning of the game was CJ. If you tell Linda about CJ after saving Sarah, you only make matters worse, as she doesn’t believe you. You find out CJ and Sarah had an affair, revealing that Sarah’s investigation into the zoo is far more personal than just business.

Katlynn Millions as Sarah

Sarah is linked to this mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sarah is played by Katlynn Millions. She has provided voiceover work for Microsoft, Liquid Death, Fatburger, and ServiceNow, to name a few.

Remember that hanging woman that screams when you get too close to the meat grinder? Yeah, that’s Sarah. You won’t find out that Sarah is a key component to getting different endings if you listen to Doc’s orders. While she looks an awful lot like Kristen Stewart, Sarah couldn’t act her way past Doc. Strung up and next on the grinder to become a mutated animal’s dinner, Paul can either save or condemn her. Sarah is a journalist looking to expose Doc and the zoo for what is truly is—evil.

