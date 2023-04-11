All hidden Dredge achievements and how to complete them

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure game developed by Team17. Though it begins quite similarly to other ‘cozy’ games like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, Dredge quickly leads players to discover its sinister horror undertones.

Playing through Dredge, players will accumulate achievements pertaining to their progression through the story, how they upgrade their boat, and eventually the ending they receive. Most achievements in Dredge will relate to players’ pursuits in the story, though there are some hidden achievements you may miss if you are not looking.

While some are simple tasks, such as honking your boat’s horn, others are far more time-consuming tasks players must actively pursue. If you are looking to obtain all of Dredge’s achievements, this is what you need to do.

How to get all the Hidden Achievements in Dredge

There are various hidden achievements in Dredge that players will earn from making specific choices in the story. Below are all the story-related hidden achievements.

The Secret — Surrender the Music Box

The Bond — Entrust the Ring

The Chains — Relinquish the Necklace

The Moment — Give up the Pocketwatch

Unshackled — Find a use for the Relics (Bad Ending)

Sated — Throw It Back (Good Ending)

Most of these achievements require players to deliver relics to the Collector as part of the game’s main plot. The ‘Unshackled’ and ‘Sated’ achievements refer to an ending choice where players throw the Red Book into the waters.

Alongside these story achievements are also active achievements players can earn by doing specific tasks.

Below are all the other hidden achievements in Dredge: