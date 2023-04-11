All hidden Dredge achievements and how to complete them

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure game developed by Team17. Though it begins quite similarly to other ‘cozy’ games like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, Dredge quickly leads players to discover its sinister horror undertones.
Playing through Dredge, players will accumulate achievements pertaining to their progression through the story, how they upgrade their boat, and eventually the ending they receive. Most achievements in Dredge will relate to players’ pursuits in the story, though there are some hidden achievements you may miss if you are not looking.
While some are simple tasks, such as honking your boat’s horn, others are far more time-consuming tasks players must actively pursue. If you are looking to obtain all of Dredge’s achievements, this is what you need to do.
How to get all the Hidden Achievements in Dredge
There are various hidden achievements in Dredge that players will earn from making specific choices in the story. Below are all the story-related hidden achievements.
- The Secret — Surrender the Music Box
- The Bond — Entrust the Ring
- The Chains — Relinquish the Necklace
- The Moment — Give up the Pocketwatch
- Unshackled — Find a use for the Relics (Bad Ending)
- Sated — Throw It Back (Good Ending)
Most of these achievements require players to deliver relics to the Collector as part of the game’s main plot. The ‘Unshackled’ and ‘Sated’ achievements refer to an ending choice where players throw the Red Book into the waters.
Alongside these story achievements are also active achievements players can earn by doing specific tasks.
Below are all the other hidden achievements in Dredge:
- From the Fog — Honk your horn at a ghost at night
- Perfect Packing — Fill every inventory slot
- Cruel Heat — Maintain 50-percent haste for ten seconds
- Dimensional Bypass — Travel a far distance using manifest
- Banisher — Banish ten threats during the nighttime
- Unsustainable Fishing — Use Atrophy to spot a fishing spot from a far distance
- Feeling prepared — Fill every equipment slot in your inventory
- Mixed Results — Use different bait to catch three different types of fish in one fishing spot
- Prey Sighted — Use your telescope to see a fish of each type
- Safe Havens — Go to every dock in Dredge
- Unwanted — Toss 25 fish