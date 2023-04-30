In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to learn various unique spells that can be used in combat. Expelliarmus also known as the Disarming Charm is one of the most popular spells in the franchise, and you can learn it relatively early on in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy has tons of spells that you can unlock and learn while progressing through the main story. Most of these spells are taught by Hogwarts Professors, while there are a few dark spells that you can learn during Sebastian Sallow’s questline. Expelliarmus is the spell Harry Potter uses often in the movies, and you can learn this spell from Professor Hecat in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here’s how to learn the Disarming Charm Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to learn Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy

After reaching Hogwarts and selecting your house, you must start attending different classes taken by professors. Professor Hecat teaches defense against the dark arts, and she will teach a few essential spells including Expelliarmus. To learn the Disarming Charm, you need to complete Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2 once the quest is available. You have to complete the following objectives for Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2.

Successfully avoid 10 enemy attacks by dodge rolling

Cast Incendio on enemies five times

Incendio is the first spell Professor Hecat teaches your character, and you need to use this spell to fight different enemies around the world. Keep in mind that your Field Guide won’t assist with this quest, and you’ll need to find the enemies by traveling to different locations. Hogsmeade Village is a location you will visit during the story quest, so it is best to search for enemies nearby.

You can also visit the Forbidden Forest region in Hogwarts Legacy to fight a variety of different enemies. After completing both objectives, return to the defense against the dark arts classroom at Hogwarts and interact with Professor Hecat. She teaches you the Disarming Curse, and you can equip it to any of the spell slots. After learning the spell, you can visit the Crossed Wand dueling club to practice it on training dummies.

There are several Dueling Feats related to the Expelliarmus spell, and you can complete them while fighting enemies. These dueling feats tend to pop up every time you fight opponents, so make sure to complete these challenges with the specific spell. One of the easiest dueling feats related to Expelliarmus requires players to disarm an Ashwinder Executioner as they prepare their lightning spell.