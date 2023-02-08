How to get Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

Creating potions and other items is a core gameplay element in Hogwarts Legacy. From Wiggenweld Potions that restore players’ health to Liquid Luck which makes collectibles easier to find, consumables have a wide array of uses.

Ashwinder Eggs are a valuable reagent used to make various different potions. Most notably, these eggs are used to make the Edurus Potion, which temporarily grants players extra protection during the heat of battle.

Though this ingredient is vital to multiple powerful recipes, Ashwinder Eggs can be difficult to find out in the world if you do not know where to look. If you are stuck on a recipe that requires Ashwinder Eggs, here’s where you can go to find the reagent.

Where to find Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

Ashwinder Eggs are typically found in the rocky, mountainous areas of Hogwarts Legacy. Players will definitely need to use a broomstick before attempting to pursue the ingredients to the Edurus Potion.

Ashwinder Eggs are easily identifiable by the faint red glow which they emit, which is slightly easier to see at night. Several eggs can be found around the Hogwarts grounds, such as the two Ashwinder Eggs close to the Quidditch Pitch, near the Merlin Trial. Players only need to travel to top of the boulders in this area.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

There are also two more that can be discovered under the Mooncalf Den, on the rocks below. Players will need to use of their Floo Flame and broomstick to reach this location.

Finally, there are four more Ashwinder Eggs in the South Felcroft near the Astronomy Table. These eggs will be guarded by wolves that can easily be handled. There are plenty more Ashwinder Eggs waiting to be found throughout the wizarding world, but these locations will give enough materials for your first several potions.