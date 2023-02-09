Getting to know Hogwarts Legacy’s Professor Weasley: Lore, voice actress, and more

In the wonderful world of Hogwarts Legacy, there are many colorful and charismatic characters that can be seen walking around the school grounds and beyond. Whether you’re building a rapport with a fellow student or meeting a mysterious stranger out in the wild, you never know who you’ll be speaking with next.

Fans actually get to meet one of the most significant characters in the game during their first day of school, when Professor Matilda Weasley introduces herself to the player character. The esteemed professor works as the deputy headmistress of Hogwarts and serves just under the school’s headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. She is voiced by Leslie Nicol, who is best known for her role as Beryl Patmore in Downton Abbey.

Who is Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy?

Professor Weasley’s lore and background

Born into the wizarding Weasley family, Matilda attended Hogwarts and was sorted into House Gryffindor, where she was noted to be an exceptionally talented witch. After her 17th birthday, she joined the British Ministry of Magic in London as a Curse-Breaker, where she would remove curses from different types of objects around the city.

She was adept in her work and quickly rose to a high rank in her office. Eventually, she would meet a fellow Curse-Breaker named Paul, and eventually quit her job with the Ministry to go traveling with him as freelance Curse-Breakers. Over the years, however, Weasley started to miss her family back in London, and because Paul didn’t want to settle down yet, they had no choice but to go their separate ways.

She would join the ranks of Hogwarts’ esteemed professors before the 1890s as a professor of Transfiguration and quickly rose in rank until she eventually became the school’s deputy headmistress.