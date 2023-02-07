How to learn Avada Kedavra spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features not only the Harry Potter franchise’s most famous sites and locations, but also many popular spells. While standard spells such as Expelliarmus and Leviosa are learned early in the player’s adventure, players also have the opportunity to learn Avada Kedavra, also known as the Killing Curse.

In Harry Potter, there are three forbidden spells known as the Unforgivable Curses. All three are found in Hogwarts Legacy, with Avada Kedavra being the most powerful and feared among Hogwarts students and professors alike.

In-game, Avada Kedavra is an instant kill spell with a long cooldown timer, making it an invaluable tool for players to use.

While there is no morality system in the game or currently known punishment for using the Unforgivable Curses, friendly characters and companions will react to the player’s usage of Avada Kedavra. If you are looking to trend down the path of the dark wizard, here is how you can learn your most powerful spell.

How to get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock Avada Kedavra, the Killing Curse, in Hogwarts Legacy, players need to complete a series of quests with Sebastian, a friendly Slytherin companion. While many of Sebastian’s quests are integral to the main storyline, the final quest to unlock Avada Kedavra, titled ‘In the Shadow of the Relic’, is optional.

This will quest with Sebastian will occur quite later in the game, at level 28. Players will likely only be powerful enough to complete this quest after completing the main story of the game. During the quest, players will have the opportunity to learn Avada Kedavra after reaching a cave full of Inferi. After a short battle, players can learn the Killing Curse.

Players on their first playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy likely won’t get much use of the spell initially, however, it can be invaluable in new game plus or any side quests.