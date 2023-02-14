How to increase the species limit in your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy

Classes and quidditch only make up some of the Hogwarts experience. Considering the school is near magical forests, students get to run into various creatures they can tame in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once you tame a creature, you can place them in a Vivarium, which has limited spots. At some point down the line, you’ll run out of spots or hit the species limit, which will prevent you from adding more creatures to your collection.

How do you increase the species limit in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can’t increase the species limit in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more room to store creatures, you’ll need to unlock additional Vivariums.

Players can own a total of four Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy, each capable of housing 12 creatures from different species.

How to unlock more Vivariums in Hogwarts

Unlocking Vivariums is the only way to have a higher species limit and overall more slots to house creatures in Hogwarts Legacy. While the story will lead you to your first Vivarium, players will need to complete the following side quests to unlock the other three Vivariums:

Swamp Vivarium Becomes available after completing the “Foal of the Dead” side quest.

Grassland Meadow Vivarium Becomes available after completing the “Phoenix Rising” side quest.

Coastal/Beach Vivarium Becomes available after completing “The Plight of the House-Elf” side quest.



At the time of writing, players reach the maximum species limit with four Vivariums, but this can change in the future with DLCs.

Breeding is one of the core parts of the game, and if it happens to find its way to future Legacy storylines, the devs may decide to add more slots for convenience.