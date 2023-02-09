How to get a Giant Purple Toad in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with different kinds of quests that players can complete for their classes, fellow Hogwarts students, or to further the game’s main narrative. One of the many classes players will take during their semester in the wizarding school is Magical Beasts taught by Professor Howin. Throughout the course of Hogwarts Legacy, this class will give players opportunities to catch a variety of magical beasts.

For one assignment, Professor Howin will send players to rescue a Diricawl and Giant Purple Toad with a magical nap-sack that can contain small beasts safely. While this is certainly one of the more straightforward and relatively easy quests in Hogwarts Legacy, players may have a hard time finding the Giant Purple Toad if they do not know where to look. If you are unsure of where to find this magical beast, here’s where you should go.

Where to find a Giant Purple Toad in Hogwarts Legacy

The Giant Purple Toad can be found at multiple locations around Hogwarts. Besides the magical nap-sack provided by Professor Howin, players will need beast feed to lure the Giant Purple Toad. Players can get beast feed from Poppy Sweeting.

There are two Giant Purple Toad lairs in the North Ford Bog, which is likely your best bet to acquire at least one of the magical creature. There is also another lair in the Forbidden Forest, west of the Forbidden Forest’s Floo Flame.

There is also a Giant Purple Toad den near the Marunweem Lake. Simply venture to the northern part of the bridge and travel onto the nearby island to reach this den. Lastly, there is another lair in the northern portion of Aranshire, just west of the Hogwarts Castle.

While there certainly are more spots to run into Giant Purple Toads, either for Professor Howin’s assignment or personal reasons, this list of locations can get you started. If you are on the magical beasts assignment, all players will need after acquiring the toad is a Diricawl.