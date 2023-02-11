How to get the Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy truly brings the atmosphere of the Harry Potter franchise to the computer screen, letting players experience the life of a wizardry student in Hogwarts. This includes learning spells, competing in Hogwarts competitions, fighting mystical enemies, and using various items related to the wizarding world.

One of the items players may unlock in Hogwarts Legacy is the Relic House Uniform. Though, getting it is a bit of a challenge since you will need to look for a bunch of keys to gain it as a prize.

Here’s how you can get the Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Relic House Uniform is a cloak that you can unlock by opening a chest. It can adapt to the design and aesthetic of the House you belong to, may it be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw.

To get it, you need to locate all the 16 Daedalian keys to get to the chest where the Relic House Uniform is waiting for you.

Daedalian key locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Here are all the locations where you can find all the 16 Daedalian keys in Hogwarts Legacy.