How to get the Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy truly brings the atmosphere of the Harry Potter franchise to the computer screen, letting players experience the life of a wizardry student in Hogwarts. This includes learning spells, competing in Hogwarts competitions, fighting mystical enemies, and using various items related to the wizarding world.
One of the items players may unlock in Hogwarts Legacy is the Relic House Uniform. Though, getting it is a bit of a challenge since you will need to look for a bunch of keys to gain it as a prize.
Here’s how you can get the Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy.
What is the Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy?
The Relic House Uniform is a cloak that you can unlock by opening a chest. It can adapt to the design and aesthetic of the House you belong to, may it be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw.
To get it, you need to locate all the 16 Daedalian keys to get to the chest where the Relic House Uniform is waiting for you.
Daedalian key locations in Hogwarts Legacy
Here are all the locations where you can find all the 16 Daedalian keys in Hogwarts Legacy.
- Key no. 1: Classroom at Astronomy Tower. You will find the Daedalian key once you go there. Then look for a cabinet inside the classroom next to the Floo Flame point.
- Key no. 2: Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom. Once you see a Rhinoceros skeleton, go to its left side, and you will see a floating Daedalian key. Then go upstairs to find the cabinet.
- Key no. 3: The Great Hall. Go to The Great Hall Floo Flame point and look for a fireplace. The Daedalian key is there, and the cabinet is upstairs on the right side.
- Key no. 4: The Great Hall. Find the doors until you reach the entrance of the hall to find the Daedalian key. Then find the cabinet by going down the stairs.
- Key no. 5: Bell Tower Courtyard. Head to the Bell Tower Courtyard and find the key located at the door’s right side. Go back to the Great Hall, and you will find the cabinet on the right side of one of the doors there.
- Key no. 6: Dungeons. By going to the Bell Tower Courtyard, look for a dragon statue, and you will see the Daedalian key in front of it. Then find the cabinet at the stairs on your left side.
- Key no. 7: Dungeons. Look for a hall in the same location as the last one to look for the seventh Daedalian key. The cabinet is past the locked door.
- Key no. 8: Library Annex. You’ll find the Daedalian key downstairs outside of the Potions classroom. The cabinet is at the bottom of the stairs.
- Key no. 9: Library Annex. The Daedalian key is on the right side of the door in the central hall near the stairs. The cabinet is on the right side past this location.
- Key no. 10: Library Annex. Go to the central hall, and the Daedalian key is on the stairs on the opposite side of the library. Then take the stairs going to the Transfiguration courtyard to find the cabinet.
- Key no. 11: Library Annex. Go to the library and look for the key placed between the bookshelves. It will then bring you to the opposite side to find the cabinet.
- Key no. 12: Grand Staircase. Go to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame point and go downstairs, around three flights. The Daedalian key is placed there, as well as the cabinet.
- Key no. 13: Grand Staircase. Look for a large archway, and the Daedalian key is at the left side of the Floo Flame point. Go downstairs, and the cabinet is just in the corner.
- Key no. 14: South Wing. You need to finish first the “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” quest to go to the Faculty Tower, as well as learn Alohamora. Once you reach the Floo Flame point of the Faculty Tower, go upstairs, and you will find the key. Go downstairs to look for the cabinet.
- Key no. 15: South Wing. Look for a series of portraits from the statue of Boris the Bewildered, and you will find the Daedalian key. The cabinet is near the entrance of the Prefect’s Bathroom.
- Key no. 16: South Wing. Go to the Clock Tower Floo Flame point and go upstairs through the door on the left side. You will find the Daedalian key there, while the cabinet is above one floor.