How to raise and lower your robe hood in Hogwarts Legacy

The witchcraft and wizarding game Hogwarts Legacy comes packed with a wide array of customization options that players can utilize to fully personalize their own unique story. Among the many clothing options that add to the immense customization the game offers are robes, which are a clothing asset famously seen throughout the Harry Potter franchise.

While robes are generally worn with the hood down throughout the Harry Potter films as they are mostly a staple of the uniform that Hogwarts students wear to class, Hogwarts Legacy players may instead wish to wear their robes with the hood up. The ability to raise or lower hoods as desired wouldn’t add any gameplay mechanics or functionality, but it would certainly offer players another way to truly make the character they are playing their own.

Anytime a game includes clothing assets that have hoods, many players hope they will have the ability to raise or lower the hood as desired. But this isn’t always the case; many game clothing options are rather rigid, which has players wondering about the wide array of robes present in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can you raise and lower your hood in Hogwarts Legacy?

As was previously confirmed in the many leaks that surfaced for Hogwarts Legacy, the magical game allows players to raise or lower their hood on all robes that have hoods. All players need to do is open up their Field Guide and navigate to the gear section. Once on this page, players should select the cloaks and robes icon and ensure they have a robe of some sort equipped.

As long as a robe is equipped on your character, all you need to do to raise or lower your hood is press the appropriate interaction button. This will vary by platform, but the button that needs to be pressed will be clearly displayed on the screen after selecting the cloaks and robes icon onscreen.

The button that needs to be selected to raise or lower your hood will appear in the bottom right corner of the popup that opens after you have selected the cloaks and robes category. This ability allows players to better tell their own Hogwarts Story as they can lurk around in the shadows with their hood up as they pursue the Dark Arts or simply shield themselves from harsh weather as the seasons change.