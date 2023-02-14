Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand puzzle solution: How to solve the Bird in the Hand puzzle

Hogwarts Legacy is packed with hours of magical content, which also includes puzzles. While all players have their opinion on the brain teasers, they challenge players to use their wits and skills to progress.

Puzzles add an extra layer of intrigue, but they also help to immerse players in the world of Hogwarts. Depending on how long it takes you to complete a Hogwarts Legacy puzzle, they may also increase your overall play time. If you’d like to stick to the story while spending as little time as possible on puzzles, you’ll need to keep a browser tab open for quick guides.

A Bird in the Hand puzzle is one of the late-game mysteries players will need to solve to proceed in the story. It’s also the first puzzle players will need to crack after walking through the ruins.

How to solve A Bird In The Hand puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Players need to light the symbols they see on the doors with the Accio spell with their wands to solve the A Bird In The Hand door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Accio spell will allow you to move the poles so that the symbols on them match the illuminated signs on the door. Once you line them up correctly, a map marker will guide you toward your next destination.

A Bird In The Hand puzzle isn’t the only one in its respective Hogwarts Legacy quest, and there will be more that players will need to go through for a full completion.