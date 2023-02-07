Full wand customization guide for Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, a wizard’s wand is far more than just a wand—it’s an extension of wizards’ hand and a loyal companion. Soon after you attend your first classes and learn a couple of basic spells, you’ll head to Hogsmeade to obtain the essential supplies for your classes, including your first official wand. As soon as you get to Olivander’s you’ll go through the regular process of wand choosing you that will end with you customizing your wand’s style, color, wood type, length, flexibility, and core.

During the customization screen, you’ll most likely aim to create a perfect wand in terms of both power and aesthetic appeal to you. Bear in mind the decisions you make during the wand customizations are final and you won’t be able to further change your wand’s appearance, unless you start the game from the beginning. It’s also important to note that these customizations most likely play no role in your character’s power and are just an exciting addition to the game that gives you control over your wand’s look.

Here’s the full wand customization guide, explaining in detail all features you can customize. If you’re looking for a full list of colors and customization options, you can find that here.

How to unlock wand customizations in Hogwarts Legacy

Image via Avalanche Software

To unlock your wand and your wand customizations, you’ll need to follow the main storyline. So, you’ll need to complete the introductory scenario, the sorting ceremony, discover your house and meet some friends, and lastly, complete two classes. After that, you’ll meet with professor Weasely and you’ll choose a friend to go with you to Hogsmeade. In Hogsmeade, one of the first things on your to-do list will be buying a wand and when you reach Olivander’s and go through the regular process of finding a wand, you’ll get the wand customization screen.

How to get to Olivander’s in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

After you complete the introductory scenario, the sorting ceremony, discover your house and meet some friends, and complete two classes, you can travel to Hogsmeade. To get there for the first time, you’ll travel with your friend by foot and all you need to do is to follow them. Once you arrive there, you can open your map and you’ll see the Olivander’s wand shop. The next time you want to pay a visit to Hogsmeade and Olivander, you can use

All wand customization options in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

After you and Olivander discover the perfect wand for you, you’ll enter customization screen that will allow you to further customize following:

Wand style

Wand wood type

Wand length

Wand flexibility

Wand core

Wand handle

Disclaimer: Wand style, wand wood type, wand length, and wand flexibility are just aesthetic options and won’t influence your gameplay at all.

Wand style in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Wand style in Hogwarts Legacy refers to shape and general color of the wand. In total, there are eight wand style variations and each variation has three color variations.

Wand wood type in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Similar to Harry Potter movies, Hogwarts Legacy offers a wide variety of wand wood type, ranging from apple wood to yew. The game in total has 38 unique wood types that, again, won’t change the power level of your wand.

Wand lenght in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Wands in Hogwarts Legacy can be anywhere from nine and a half inches to 14 and a half inches. This is true to the original lengths used in both movies and books and will leave you with plenty of options.

Wand flexibiltiy in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Flexibilty in Hogwarts Legacy is tied to flexibility, or rather inflexibilty of your wand and its reaction when you apply force to it. There are 19 different wand flexibility options that include options like brittle and unbeding.

Wand handle in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Wand handles are just a neat addition to your wand that will alter the appearance of your wand’s handle. You’ll find wand handles as you play the game you can change them whenever you like from the gear window when you select your wand.