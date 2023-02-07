When Olivander or any other educated wizard analyzes a wand in the Harry Potter universe, they normally inspect the wand’s length, material, core, and flexibility. When you make your first trip to Hogsmeade and visit Olivander’s in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to customize the wand by adjusting its style, color, wood type, length, flexibility, and core.

While you can choose from 24 wand styles, 38 wood types, three different cores, and lengths that can vary anywhere from nine and a half inches to 14 and a half inches, you’ll have 19 different wand flexibility options. Your wand can be quite bendy, unyielding, or anywhere in between.

You’re most likely looking to make a perfect wand that will not only obey you but also serve you as a friend in need. Let’s learn more about wand flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy and how your wand flexibility affects your gameplay.

Wand flexibility meaning in Hogwarts Legacy

Wand flexibility in Harry Potter refers to the degree of adaptability a wand has, meaning how prone is the wand to change its loyalty. In the words of J.K. Rowling in Wizarding World: “Wand flexibility or rigidity denotes the degree of adaptability and willingness to change possessed by the wand-and-owner pair…”

In Hogwarts Legacy, wand flexibility denotes how flexible or inflexible your wand is and how would it react if you tried bending it. So, wands in the game can vary from being quite bendy to unyielding. This is just a customization feature that will by no means influence your gameplay and has been added to the game for mere aesthetics.

The quality and intensity of your spells won’t change no matter if you have an unyielding or bendy wand. In other words, you’re free to have fun and choose the wand options that please you without being pressured into picking the strongest specifications.