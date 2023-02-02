How long will Hogwarts Legacy be? Total chapters and play time speculation

The release date for Hogwarts Legacy is just over a week away which means players will finally be able to board the Hogwarts Express and set off to the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry. Once players arrive, they’ll be met with a storyline to delve into which means many players are wondering just how long of a playtime Hogwarts has.

While some games are continuously evolving and regularly add fresh new content updates, others are very story-centric and are released with a set amount of content that players can jump into and complete entirely.

Hogwarts Legacy is a game of the latter type which means players will get to a point where they have completed the entire game.

While the Hogwarts team has yet to share exactly how long the game will take to complete, leaks and speculation have emerged to give players an idea of what they can expect.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy?

Now deleted leaks released on Reddit alongside an art book for the wizarding game stated the storyline would take players roughly about 35 hours to complete.

Of course, depending on how challenging certain aspects of the game might be and the difficulty level that players choose to play on, this number may fluctuate higher or lower as certain aspects take individuals more or less time.

This number is also based on a leak which could mean the true playtime is entirely different, although the leak information seems to be fairly reliable.

Image via Avalanche Software

How exactly the game will be broken up and whether this will include distinctive chapters has not been revealed just yet, but the Hogwarts Legacy team has stated the seasons and passing of time play a large role in progressing the game.

This may mean a number of prerequisites, such as learning certain spells or attending specific classes, have to be met before players can advance further in the main story. Based on what has been unveiled thus far, it also likely means players can somewhat customize their learning experience and arsenal of magical abilities by choosing whether they want to spend more or less time learning new magic or obtaining new tools.

Players who choose to spend more time enhancing their wizarding skills may thus have a much longer playtime than those who advance further in the storyline as quickly as possible.

This makes solidifying a specific playtime for Hogwarts Legacy likely difficult as it will vary from player to player, but the average number for a basic run of the storyline will likely be around the speculated 35 hours.

Image via Avalanche Software

In addition to the main storyline, Hogwarts also comes packed with a plethora of quests and a massive open world for players to explore which means players can expect to sink in many more hours to fully complete every aspect.

Including the numerous side quests, achievements, collectibles, and everything else that the game has to offer, players will likely sink around 70 hours in.

Hogwarts Legacy comes with an immensely vast open world and an incredibly detailed castle for players to explore. Any massive fan of the magical world will likely spend far beyond the 70 hours simply taking in all the open world has to offer since this is one of the first truly expansive looks at Hogwarts castle that has been offered to fans of the Harry Potter world and the first-ever look at the grounds surrounding the witchcraft and wizarding school.

Image via Avalanche Software

If you’re the kind of player that goes slow to take everything in, this number will likely be a bit higher while those who prefer to speedrun games will probably complete it sooner.

Regardless, the witchcraft and wizarding game is certainly packed with content for players to delve into which means that Hogwarts Legacy players can expect to spend quite a bit of time completing the game.

Players can see all Hogwarts Legacy has to offer on Friday, Feb. 10 when it launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will then launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players on April 4 and lastly for Switch players on July 25.