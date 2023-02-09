How many endings does Hogwarts Legacy have?

After years of development, Hogwarts Legacy has finally been released. Players assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year Hogwarts student being introduced to the wizarding world for the first time. Set prior to the events of the popular book and movie franchise, players can still visit some of the series’ most iconic locations and learn the very same magic.

It will approximately take 25 hours to beat Hogwarts Legacy‘s main story, though completing many of the side quests and optional objectives will take significantly more time. Given that houses also have some exclusive content, with only one house being granted access to one of the most isolated zones in Harry Potter lore, there is some further replayability.

Ultimately, whenever players will be given a choice at the end of Hogwarts Legacy that will seal their first semester at the magical school. Without spoiling the ending, here are the various endings for Hogwarts Legacy.

Are there alternate endings in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has three different endings to the main storyline. These endings are not impacted by any decisions made throughout the story, but instead, come at the very end of the game. The three endings can vaguely be classified as ‘good’ and ‘evil’ endings.

While players can continue to roam around Hogwarts after finishing the main storyline, neither choice will drastically change the game world or how your character is perceived. Everyone is still free to roam the grounds of Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the rest of the wide wizarding world after making their choice.

The third ending can be unlocked after completing the main storyline and doing all of the side objectives around Hogwarts. Much like other single-player story games of a similar type, this third ending is being referred to as the ‘true ending’ that gives far more detail and will likely be the ending for every player.