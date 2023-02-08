Is Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy? How to get to Azkaban guide

In the world of Hogwarts Legacy, fans and players are able to explore the magical lands that were once only seen in movies or spoken about in books. From a familiar abode in your common room at Hogwarts to the unique and wonderful lands outside the school’s walls, there are plenty of places to discover as a long-time connoisseur or a new fan.

But one place will scare both old and new players alike: Azkaban Prison. This massive fortress was built to hold some of the worst evil-doers in the wizarding world, but for some enthusiasts, it would still be an incredible place to delve into after only reading and watching about its legends for so long.

For those looking to step through the prison’s dark doors, Hogwarts Legacy only provides one way to visit for a certain group of players.

How to visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy

The first—and only—requirement that players will have to follow is simple: only students from House Hufflepuff have access to the mission that will bring you to its sinister shores. Some fans believe that it’s a peculiar juxtaposition, especially because Hufflepuff students are known for their loyalty, kindness, and hard-working nature.

The mission appears after the player saves an elderly woman near the Great Lake. After saving the woman, an owl will bring a letter that instructs the player to visit the portrait of Eldritch Diggory in the Hufflepuff common room. Diggory will then ask you to delve into an unsolved murder, and quested to visit Hogsmeade where you will meet a woman named Helen Thistlewood.

Thistlewood will then apparate the player character to Azkaban, where the rest of the mission will take place. Note that this will be the only time that you’ll be able to explore Azkaban, so take your time and take in the sights and sounds of one of the darkest places in the world.