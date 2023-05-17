What is the canon name for the main character in Honkai: Star Rail?

It’s common in video games to change the name of the main character to something closer to the heart. But that doesn’t mean that character didn’t have a name of their own before you changed it and that is the case with the Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail.

The main character in Honkai: Star Rail follows the Destruction path and uses the Physical element when attacking enemies. The name changes from the male and female versions of the character. When you reach the main character selection menu, you’ll notice that each has a name after the “Active Receptacle”.

What is the real name of the Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail?

The female Trailblazer is called Stelle and the male Trailblazer is named Caelus.

When choosing a name for the character, writing their cannon name won’t change anything in the game, unlike some games like Undertale, where inserting the cannon name of the main character changes the difficult mode.

There aren’t any stat differences between the two genres in Honkai: Star Rail. The only difference can be noticed in their appearance and voice, obviously, but also in the animation of both characters. Their Ultimate animation scene is especially different in both their normal and fire versions.

When it comes to idle, walking, normal, and defensive attack animation, we haven’t noticed many differences. When choosing between the characters, it only comes to taste and roleplay preferences.

