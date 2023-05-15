Honkai: Star Rail players crown game’s cutest character and is anyone surprised?

"Work is not about increasing value. It just pays your bills."

With a wide variety of characters, it’s unsurprising that there are several fan favorites in Honkai: Star Rail. And while most people are debating which characters are the best at damaging, shielding, and general hotness, there’s one that has been dubbed the title’s cutest character—at least, for now—and that’s Qingque.

Qingque may be everyone’s favorite gambling slacker. But after a fan-art post on Reddit on May 14, she has also, collectively, been dubbed the cutest character, and die-hard fans are excited to finally be able to talk about their love for her.

Although she has a very RNG-based kit, it hasn’t stopped players from enjoying her gameplay and adorable Ultimate animation. As she is one of the few damage-dealing Quantum characters, she has become highly preferable, especially for those who haven’t warped for Seele, the only other Quantum damage-dealing character.

Surprisingly though, for many Honkai players, Qingque wasn’t originally a favorite or even on the list of favorites. It wasn’t until after she appeared in The Xianzhou Luofu and players interacted with her during their quests that they began to love her personality, quirks, and her preference for Celestial Jade, their version of gambling, over her day job.

But the consensus is Qingque is one of us– someone who prefers gaming over working and enjoys having a good time.

Even though there was debate that Clara is cutest, Qingque takes the top spot for not only being cute, but also relatable, fun, and a great character to level in Honkai: Star Rail.

