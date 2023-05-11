What can you do in Honkai: Star Rail’s co-op?

Completing the main storyline, exploring maps for hidden treasures, pulling for your favorite characters from Warp—there are many things you can do in Honkai: Star Rail. While the game has balanced the role-playing and gacha elements perfectly, the multiplayer aspect leaves much to be desired.

Due to the turn-based combat system, players have to carefully build their teams before tackling any difficult objective in the game. Factors like the monsters’ element weakness play a major role in team formation.

You can still neglect this aspect and trailblaze your way through the main story quest. But farming in-game resources through Calyx, Cavern of Corrosion, Simulated Universes, and other ways will be a difficult task without a proper team lineup.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where the multiplayer/co-op feature of Honkai: Star Rail may come to your rescue. You can choose a suitable support character to add to your team. This support character can either be from one of your in-game friends or from other players near your Trailblaze Level.

How to support friends’ characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Each player can set up a support character to help other players. Here’s how you can do it:

Open your Trailblazer Profile through the main menu.

Click on the Support Character box on the right side.

Now choose one from your character list and assign it the role.

While selecting a support character for your team, the game prioritizes your friends in the available list. You can even check the details of the character before making the final choice.

You can support your friends’ characters by using them in fights. They will receive a certain amount of credits as a reward for this and it can be done up to five times every day. Players can claim a maximum of 60,000 credits through this support feature.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not all objectives allow co-op in Honkai: Star Rail. You get the support feature only for farming crucial in-game items currently. It is available in Calyx (Golden), Calyx (Crimson), Stagnant Shadow, Cavern of Corrosion, and Echo of War.

For the main story mission, side quests, Simulated Universes, and Forgotten Hall, you will have to rely on your own team to beat them.

Honkai: Star Rail cannot provide the full multiplayer experience that we see in Genshin Impact. It does not have a large open world to explore and even the in-game story at present is quite limited. Maybe when HoYoverse expands the game through upcoming releases in the future, more multiplayer features might get added.

About the author