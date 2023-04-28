How to unlock Stagnant Shadow enemies in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail includes a lot of content at launch, and the Stagnant Shadow enemies are key to improving your characters and making them up to the challenge.

Throughout your adventures, you’ll be able to discover new strategies with a ton of different characters using distinct elements and Paths, as well as more on their background through the main and optional stories.

The Stagnant Shadow enemies drop key resources to Ascend your characters in Honkai beyond level 40. Ascensions grant a rise in the level cap and require several resources to be performed.

The only way to get them is to beat these monsters. But they’ll only appear in the world when meeting one specific requirement. Here’s how to unlock Stagnant Shadows in Honkai: Star Rail.

How do you unlock Stagnant Shadow enemies in Honkai: Star Rail?

To unlock Stagnant Shadow enemies, you’ll have to progress very far into the Main Story and Traiblaze levels. You’ll need to reach at least Traiblaze Level 30.

Screenshot by ZaFrostPet via miHoYo

Once you’ve reached that level, you’ll naturally unlock the Equilibrium Part Two quest. It’ll allow you to raise Honkai’s World Level, similar to Genshin Impact, which means enemies will become stronger and give greater rewards.

In Honkai, it’s also necessary to be able to progress further into the game since you can’t Ascend your characters beyond specific level caps if the Equilibrium isn’t raised.

To unlock Stagnant Shadows, simply follow the quest’s Navigation prompts and enter the Second Trial of the Equilibrium.

Screenshot by ZaFrostPet via miHoYo

Complete it and you’ll unlock Stagnant Shadows, which are another kind of repeatable challenge specifically designed to earn Ascension and Light Cone level-up Relics. Once it’s done, you’ll see the new tab added in your Guide and you’ll be able to teleport to them easily.

You cannot go around them if you want to Ascend your characters beyond level 50.