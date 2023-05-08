How to find and solve all Vessel of Mediocrity Fool’s Box Treasure quests in Honkai: Star Rail

After clearing an area through the main story missions in Honkai: Star Rail, you must take your time to explore them once again. It will help you find carefully hidden side quests, treasure chests, destroyable items, and Warp Trotters.

The Vessel of Mediocrity is one such hidden quest series that you will find on Jarilo-VI. You need to be Trailblazer level 18 or above and must also have completed the “Lying in Rust” quest to encounter this.

The quest comprises freeing a girl called Cyrille who has been affected by the Fragmentum. You need to solve some Fool’s Box or box-pushing puzzles to achieve this. The quest has three parts, each taking place on different maps of Jarilo-VI. The puzzles’ difficulty increases as you progress through each quest and you will be rewarded with treasure chests after you complete each puzzle challenge.

How to find and solve Vessel of Mediocrity (part one)

You will find the starting quest of Vessel of Mediocrity in Backwater Pass. You will find the blue quest mark of an Adventure Mission near the location of Calyx (Crimson): Bud of Abundance.

Speak to the little girl named Cyrille and she will introduce you to the Fool’s Box puzzles. Here is how you can solve both puzzles in this quest.

Fool’s Box puzzle one solution

This puzzle will be a tutorial. You need to follow the steps to complete it.

Fool’s Box puzzle two Solution

You must push the box on your right side one time to the right.

Follow it up by pushing the box in the middle to the left side one time.

How to find and solve Vessel of Mediocrity (part two)

Once you complete the first part, the second part of the quest series will be available after the daily reset. Travel to the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone this time and you will find the blue quest mark in the bottom-left corner of the map.

You will find a grown-up Cyrille standing there and she still has problems recollecting her memories. Converse with her and she will provide you with the next two Fool’s Box puzzles.

Fool’s Box puzzle three solution

Push forward the boxes located on the extreme left and right corners by two times.

Move through the cleared path that opened on the left side and you will reach the box on the topmost row. Push it right once.

Push the box below you downwards once.

Move to its location and push the box on your right side once. You will be able to free the first Cyrille.

Move towards the empty space where Cyrilled was trapped previously and push the box on your left one time.

Now come back to your original starting position and push ahead the box in front of you one time.

Move towards its location and push the box on your right side once. You will be able to free the second Cyrille.

Fool’s Box puzzle four solution

Push the box on your right side three times.

Move through the opened-up path and push forward the box ahead of you once. You will be able to free the first Cyrille.

Travel through the empty space where Cyrille was trapped previously and push the box on your left side once. You will be able to free the second Cyrille.

Move back and push down the box located in front of the last Cyrille once. You can now free her.

After solving both puzzles, you will have to go and talk with the Silvermane Guard Captain Dunn to complete this quest.

How to find and solve Vessel of Mediocrity (part three)

After you complete the second part, the final quest will become available after the daily reset. You will get a message from Dunn informing you about his investigation of Mr. Stefan. You must complete the entire Jarilo-VI story quest by now. The Vessel of Mediocrity (part three) takes place on Everwinter Hill where you would have fought Cocolia and unlocked the Fire Trailblazer in the main storyline.

A blue quest mark will appear on the map and you will find a Guardian Shadow Fragmentum-turned-Cyrille standing there. She will ask you to help her bring to light her unfortunate past by completing the final Fool’s Box puzzle.

Fool’s Box puzzle five solution

Push forward the box ahead of you three times.

Now push the box on your right side once. You will be able to free the first Cyrille.

Move to the location where Cyrille was trapped previously and push on the right side once.

Travel through the opened-up path and push the box on the top row until it reaches the right corner.

Move downwards and push the box on your left once. You will now be able to free the second Cyrille.

Now move back to the spot where the first Cyrille was trapped and push down the box located below you once.

Move to the empty space and push down the box below you one time. You will be able to free the third Cyrille.

Move up and push forward the box ahead of you once.

Now push the box on your right side one time in that direction.

Move to the empty space and push down the box below you once. You will be able to free the last Cyrille.

After you complete the puzzle challenge, you will encounter a boss fight. You have to defeat the boss to complete the quest. You can also gain additional rewards by talking to Manya at the Administrative District next. The conversation will be regarding Cyrille and Belobog’s history.

