All Backwater Pass Treasure Chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

As you explore the many areas of Jarilo-VI in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll encounter several new bosses, Caverns of Corrosion, and Fragmentum’s while completing your varius missions. Along the way, you’ll also uncover treasure chests with decent rewards. And in Backwater Pass, you’ll have eight to uncover.

The Backwater Pass map is full of twists and turns, so finding all the treasure chests may be challenging. Here are all the treasure chests in Backwater Pass and where to find them.

Honkai: Star Rail: All Backwater Pass Treasure Chest locations

The easiest way to collect all the Backwater Pass treasure chests is to work down the map. And as you’re playing through this area for the first time, you’ll find most of the treasure chests are along the paths you need to follow.

To begin, teleport to the Goethe Mansion anchor.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

From here, you can work your way down the map to find the treasure chests.

Backwater Pass treasure chests: One, two, and three

You’ll find each of the first three chests at the corresponding numbered locations. For further context:

Chest one: From the anchor, head up the stairs, turn right, and the chest is close by a set of luggage at the very end of the nook.

Chest two: It’s next to the Gate control switch in a narrow alley.

Chest three: Against the wall by the staircase near the second anchor, Leisure Plaza.

Backwater Pass treasure chests: Four, five, six, and seven

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

You’ll find the following four treasure chests at the corresponding numbered locations. And for more detail:

Chest four: Directly at the end of the path by the wall with posters.

Chest five: To get to this chest, you must defeat the elite boss in the courtyard area. Once you’ve done that, you’ll see the chest In front of a low wall to your left.

Chest six: Through the gate and to your left– it’s right in front of a light pole.

Chest seven: In the courtyard with a Stagnant Shadow. And it’s behind a fence in front of a shop.

Where’s the eighth treasure chest in Backwater Pass?

The eighth treasure chest is tricky to find as it’s not physically located on the Honkai map like all the others– it’s tied to a side mission from a young girl named Cyrille.

To unlock this mission, the Vessel of Mediocrity, you must have completed all of the Trailblaze missions for Belobog. And once you’ve done that, you should see the mission indicator for Cyrille appear on your map.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

After talking to Cyrille and obtaining the quest, you must rescue her from inside a box puzzle. It’s easy to solve; all you need to do is push the rightmost box, the one blocking her path, to the back of the puzzle area.

As soon as you do, a reward chest will appear, which is the eighth and final treasure chest in Backwater Pass.

While the last treasure chest is tied to finishing Belobog’s main story, similar to the tenth Administrative District treasure chest, these are the locations for all eight treasure chests in Backwater Pass in Honkai: Star Rail.