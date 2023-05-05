Navigation Compass Timetable puzzle Part 3: How to find Yujin in Honkai: Star Rail

When Honkai: Star Rail players step into the second world of the game, they’ll encounter Navigation Compasses, a new kind of puzzles to solve.

Navigation Compasses include three separate circles that can be rotated to align them all. The hard part is that they won’t all rotate at the same pace, which can make aligning them difficult.

In Cloudford, the first map you’ll reach in the Xianzhou Luofu world, you’ll see some of these Compasses. One of them is located near a Timetable, with several vehicles approaching that are required to solve the puzzles.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

After solving one of those, you’ll see that the vehicle won’t be able to be opened and won’t leave either.

Then, you’ll be asked to find clothes of That Teacher to allow the Starskiff to get out of the harbor. To do so, you’ll have to find Yujin. Here is how to do it.

How to complete the Navigation Compass Timetable puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail and Yujin location

Yujin isn’t hidden in a secret place on the map. She’s actually easy to find, but you might also miss her while wandering the Cloudford’s streets. Here is her location:

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teleport to the Starwatcher Avenue in the Central Starskiff Haven and head South. You will find her waiting near a door. Simply walk up to her and interact with her.

You’ll have to talk with her for a while and at some point, you’ll find the option “I’ll help ‘that teacher’ with his fetch errand.” By choosing it, you’ll obtain the quest item and will be able to complete it.

Once it’s done, return to Cloudford, teleport to the Trove of Verdure and go to the Timetable. Interact with the Starskiff and submit the item. You’ll discover a Precious Treasure for your troubles.