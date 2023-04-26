How to download Honkai Star Rail APK and OBB files

Honkai Star Rail is the latest installment in the Honkai franchise, and players can download the game on their gaming devices to get right into the galactic action. And there are also APK and OBB download links you can use.

Depending on your situation, you may need to use APK and OBB links. So here’s everything you need to know and how to download them for Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail APK and OBB download links for Android

Before you use the APK and OBB links, try the Google Play Store first to see if it’s possible to download. If it’s not, downloading via this process may be an option. Here’s how to download Honkai Star Rail for Android using the APK and OBB links.

1) Download the APK and OBB of Honkai Star Rail

Firstly, you’ll need to download the APK and OBG files for Honkai Star Rail.

2) Click on the APK file to install

If this is your first time installing any APK file on your device, you must allow apps from unknown sources. You can do this by going to Settings, Privacy/Safety, and toggling on the setting for “Install apps from Unknown Sources.”

Once you’ve done that, you can install the app.

3) Move the OBB file to the correct destination

The next step is tricky. You must move the OBB file from your downloads to the Honkai Star Rail path in “Android > OBB.” It’s important to note you should move the file rather than copy, as it is 152.69 MB, and copying it means taking up more storage.