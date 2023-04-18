Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play mobile game that will take players on a journey in a science-fiction world. It’s easy to download and set up, but you might need some directions if you don’t know where to look.

HoYoverse’s upcoming title is set to release on April 26. It’ll bring players in a new adventure set in the universe of Honkai: Impact 3rd, seven years after its initial release.

They’ll explore its open world and fend off enemies in a turn-based combat system. The rest of the game’s mechanics and economic model will be close to Genshin Impact‘s, the developer’s flagship title that already grossed billions.

Here is how to download Honkai: Star Rail, depending on the platform of your choice.

Can you download Honkai: Star Rail?

As it’s set to release next week, Honkai: Star Rail isn’t available yet. It can’t be preinstalled either. Players can, however, preregister for the game so it’s automatically installed when available. In addition, players will be rewarded with a free character for completing this step.

Related: Honkai Star Rail elements explained

The upcoming Honkai game will be up for preinstall starting April 23, three days ahead of its release. It’s recommended to have at least 15 Gb of storage space available to download it.

This article will be updated when more information is known on the matter.