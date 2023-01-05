Genshin Impact surpassed $4 billion revenue in 2022

Chinese ARPG game Genshin Impact has surpassed four billion dollars in lifetime mobile revenue in 2022, Sensor Tower data showed earlier today.

It averaged over $100 million in revenue every month last year. This success is explained by many factors. The game notably features a high pace of new content to keep the game fresh, bringing back players over and over again, and encouraging further spending.

Genshin Impact‘s main selling argument is its battle pass, as well as banners, which feature two characters who have more chances of getting randomly pulled via wishes for a few weeks. Players can make more wishes by buying Primogems, the currency used to pull characters.

Last year, 17 new characters were released through those banners —averaging over one per month.

Screengrab via Sensor Tower

This revenue milestone is all the more impressive that it doesn’t include certain regions where data couldn’t be collected, nor Android sales from China.

That can explain why the “US+” region grossed more revenue than China, although the game was created there and is the most popular in that country. The chart also excludes console and PC transactions.

January 2022 was the highest-grossing month of the year. It’s likely due to the banners featured at that time as they included highly-awaited reruns of older characters, such as Ganyu and Xiao.

Right now, players can look forward to the 3.4 update, which will release two new characters later this month. A release on Nintendo Switch is also planned, although a release window has yet to be confirmed by MiHoYo.