Honkai: Star Rail Jingliu banner: Leaks, abilities, release date, and more

Jingliu is an important character in Honkai: Star Rail and some sharp-eyed fans will already have spotted her in one of the game’s trailers.

Jing Yuan calls her Master in his reveal trailer and is central to his lore. Overall, they and Yanqing are all tied to the Xianzhou Alliance, and there’s no doubt players will learn more about this organization through Jingliu’s story when she releases.

Although the developer revealed quite a lot of information on Jingliu as an NPC, she’s still shrouded in mystery as an upcoming playable character. Fortunately for curious players, leaks have cleared some of that mystery, though. Here is what we know about Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail.

What’s Jingliu’s banner release date in Honkai: Star Rail?

Jingliu was quickly shown in the game’s launch trailer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no telling as to when Jingliu will release as a playable character in Honkai because the developer has yet to share any information on her coming to the game. Only leaks revealed she actually had a model designed in the game, as well as ability animations.

Jingliu will seemingly have two forms, with and without the mask. Image via Affinity 2.0

At the time of writing, the upcoming Honkai characters officially revealed will release in Patch 1.2 and 1.3, respectively. It means players are still in the dark for Patch 1.4 and so forth, which already takes us to fall or even winter.

Until then, it’s uncertain whether we’ll know more about Jingliu since there are so many other upcoming characters that have been revealed by leaks. Jingliu could as well release this fall as next year.

Jingliu’s abilities and Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Jingliu is linked to Jing Yuan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leaks have revealed that Jingliu will be a five-star and wield the element of Ice —similarly to Yanqing, although it’s unclear whether they’re related in Honkai‘s lore further than being part of the Xianzhou Alliance, as well as follow the Path of Destruction. It means she’ll feature a mix of mono-target and AoE damage.

To us, it seems Jingliu will feature a rather complex playstyle. She will have two different states, and players will likely have to play around that. It means timing will be important, and she might not be very versatile, so building a strong team around her would be key.

Still, only leaks have hinted at her abilities, which means they’re uncertain and highly subject to change.

Basic Attack : Deals Ice damage to an enemy with damage equal to Jingliu’s Attack.

: Deals Ice damage to an enemy with damage equal to Jingliu’s Attack. Skill : Deals Ice damage to a target based on her Attack and gains two stacks of New Moon.

: Deals Ice damage to a target based on her Attack and gains two stacks of New Moon. Ultimate : Deals Ice damage to an enemy and targets adjacent to them. Gains two stacks of Moonlight if she’s in Transcendence state or gains two stars of New Moon.

: Deals Ice damage to an enemy and targets adjacent to them. Gains two stacks of Moonlight if she’s in Transcendence state or gains two stars of New Moon. Talent : When she has four stacks of New Moon, Jingliu enters Transcendence state. She sacrifices her HP, as well as those of her allies, to increase their Attack instead. In Transcendence, she enhances her skill with stacks of New Moon, becoming Moonlight. She leaves Transcendence state when Moonlight reaches zero.

: When she has four stacks of New Moon, Jingliu enters Transcendence state. She sacrifices her HP, as well as those of her allies, to increase their Attack instead. Technique: Jingliu gains two stacks of New Moon when engaging in combat.

Jingliu’s mask reveals red eyes when taken off. Image via HoYoverse

The translation of leaked Eidolons was provided by several leakers.

The Moon Offends the Heavenly Court (E1): if only one enemy is attacked by Jingliu’s Ultimate or enhanced Skill, damage originally dealt to adjacent targets is also dealt to the main one.

(E1): if only one enemy is attacked by Jingliu’s Ultimate or enhanced Skill, damage originally dealt to adjacent targets is also dealt to the main one. Illuminated Seven Stars (E2): while in Transcendence, the HP of Jingliu and her teammates are increased, as well as the maximum Attack obtained.

(E2): while in Transcendence, the HP of Jingliu and her teammates are increased, as well as the maximum Attack obtained. Half Hope (E3): Ultimate and Talent gain Two levels (up to lvl. 15).

(E3): Ultimate and Talent gain Two levels (up to lvl. 15). Holding the Moon (E4): increases Damage dealt by Jingliu while in Transcendence state by the same amount of Moonlight stacks.

(E4): increases Damage dealt by Jingliu while in Transcendence state by the same amount of Moonlight stacks. Obscured Into Three (E5): Skill gains Two levels (up to lvl. 15), and another gains one level (up to lvl. 10).

(E5): Skill gains Two levels (up to lvl. 15), and another gains one level (up to lvl. 10). Disintegrating into Hollowness (E6): when in Transcendence, Jingliu gains more Moonlight stacks and raises the maximum number if reached.

Overall, there’s still not much we know about Jingliu —but there’s a high chance she’ll bring interesting information and evolution to Honkai‘s lore alongside a unique playstyle.

This article will be updated when the developer reveals more information about Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail.

About the author