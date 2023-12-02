Argenti is a dramatic Knight of Beauty who loves the spotlight and he can be a very reliable DPS unit for your team, especially when you shine the spotlight on his skillset by equipping him with the strongest Relics available in Honkai: Star Rail.

The five-star recruit is a Physical Erudition unit who specializes in damage dealing. Argenti is solely dedicated to lending his reliable fighting skills in battle, so choosing the best Relics for him is essential if you’re hoping to maximize his potential.

What are the best Relics for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail?

The ultimate best Relic set you can currently equip Argenti with is the full four-piece version of Champion of Streetwise Boxing. This set is dedicated to building his Physical damage-based skillset and enhancing his general attack, so it’s the overall top choice for him.

The best Relics for Argenti are those capable of boosting his attack, Physical damage, critical rate, critical damage, or ones that otherwise contribute to his damage-dealing success. He specializes in attacking many opponents at once, so you want to enhance his ability to do so.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises Physical damage by 10 percent.

Raises Physical damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: After the wearer is struck by an opponent, their attack is boosted by five percent for the entire battle. This effect can stack up to five times.

His abilities are quite stunning. Image via miHoYo

If you’re looking for a different build, the only other viable choice is to use a two-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing set with a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set. This will boost both his Physical damage and his attack, which makes it a decent option.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 12 percent.

Raises attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: The wearer’s speed is raised by six percent and their basic attack damage is enhanced by 10 percent.

Beyond these two sets, Argenti’s main four-piece Relic options are a bit limited right now, since there aren’t many great options for a Physical DPS unit like him. It’s likely we’ll see more Relics for DPS like him released in the future, though, so keep in mind that his best Relics may change with future updates.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail?

The general best Planar Ornament set for Argenti is Inert Salsotto, but any Planar Ornament set capable of enhancing Argenti’s skillset by bolstering his overall damage will work well.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Boosts the equipped recruit’s critical rate by eight percent. When his critical rate reaches 50 percent or higher, Argenti’s Ultimate and follow-up damage are then enhanced by 15 percent.

If you’re looking for an AoE DPS, Argenti is a s strong choice. Image via miHoYo

Another Planar Ornament option for Argenti is Firmament Frontline: Glamoth, but this one can be a bit tougher to use as it has specific speed requirements. If you can meet the speed requirements to get the buffs from this set, this is an excellent choice to boost Argenti’s attack and general damage.

Firmament Frontline: Glamoth