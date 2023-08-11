Belobog’s boxing champion is Luka, a four-star Nihility character in Honkai: Star Rail who is an immensely capable fighter you can add to your roster.

If you want to witness Luka take down foes with ease and live up to his champion status, you’ll want to equip him with the best Light Cone possible.

What are the best Light Cones for Luka in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cones for Luka are those that enhance his general Nihility and damage-dealing abilities. Overall, this means you should be looking for a Light Cone that focuses on building the following areas.

Attack

Damage over time

Debuffing

Critical rate

Critical damage

Luka’s abilities and skills scale off of his attack, so you’ll need to carefully balance building his attack with also amplifying his Nihility-based damage over time and debuffing.

Best five-star Light Cones for Luka

Based on my experience with Luka’s skillset, I believe the best Light Cone for him overall is the five-star In the Name of the World one. But there are also two other solid five-star options if you can’t obtain the best one for him.

In the Name of the World “Inheritor” Ability: Increases the equipping character’s damage against debuffed enemies by 24 percent. When the wearer uses their skill, the effect hit rate of their attack is raised by 18 percent and their attack is raised by 24 percent. This Light Cone boasts a well-rounded set of buffs that complement all aspects of Luka’s abilities, which is why it is the top choice for him overall.



Luka deals brutal Physical damage to all foes who cross his path. Image via miHoYo

Incessant Rain “Mirage of Reality” Ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s effect hit rate by 24 percent. When the equipping character deals damage against an opponent who has three or more debuffs active on them, their critical rate is boosted by 12 percent. After the wearer uses their basic attack, skill, or ultimate, there is a 100 percent chance of activating an Aether Code on a random target that doesn’t already have one. Enemies who have an Aether Code on them receive 12 percent increased damage for one turn. Effect hit rate isn’t the most important aspect to build for Luka, but all other parts of this Light Cone are highly beneficial for him.

Patience Is All You Need “Spider Web” Ability: The wearer deals 16 percent more damage against enemies who are inflicted with the damage over time status effect. For each attack, this Light Cone raises the equipping character’s speed by four percent up to a maximum of five times. All enemies who receive attacks take an additional 20 percent damage over time for the next turn. Although this is the signature Light Cone of Kafka, it’s a fairly solid choice for Luka too. They both rely heavily on their powerful damage-over-time abilities, which is why you’ll find great success with this option equipped on Luka.



Best four-star Light Cones for Luka

Depending on what kind of build you’re crafting for Luka, the best four-star Light Cone for him is either Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat for enhancing his Nihility abilities or Good Night and Sleep Well if you’re building him for a DPS or general damage dealing role.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat “Glance Back” Ability: When the wearer strikes an enemy and that enemy does not already have the ensnared status effect active on them, there is a 60 percent chance of activating ensnared on them. Ensnared foes have their defense lowered by 12 percent for one turn. This Light Cone is best for your Luka if you are looking to enhance the status effects Luka applies against foes. Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat essentially enhances his debuffing skillset.

Good Night and Sleep Well “Toiler” Ability: For each debuff the targeted enemy has active on them, the damage dealt against them is raised by 12 percent for up to three stacks. This effect also applies to damage over time. If your Luka is built for DPS or damage dealing role, this Light Cone is great for enhancing his attack based on his effective debuffs and damage over time status effects.



The Nihility character is extremely efficient at applying the Bleed status effect. Image via miHoYo

Eyes of the Prey “Self-Confidence” Ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s effect hit rate by 20 percent and raises their damage over time by 24 percent. This Light Cone is a good one if you want to increase Luka’s effect hit rate and damage over time abilities.

We Will Meet Again “A Discourse in Arms” Ability: After the wearer uses a basic attack or skill, they deal additional damage equal to 48 percent of their attack against a random enemy that has previously been attacked. If your Luka is more damage-dealing focused, this Light Cone is a good choice for building his general damage output.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts “Quick on the Draw” Ability: Increases the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 20 percent. When the equipping recruit hits foes who have reduced defense, four energy is regenerated. You can restore Luka’s energy more efficiently and gain an increased effect hit rate by using this Light Cone on him. It’s not one of the best four-star options available, but it is still a decent choice.



Luka brings his fighting prowess into every battle he tackles and makes victory look easy. Image via miHoYo

Best three-star Light Cones for Luka

To really maximize Luka’s abilities, you’ll want a better Light Cone than one of a three-star rarity. But if you need a temporary placeholder, there is one decent three-star option for Luka, which is Hidden Shadow.

Hidden Shadow “Mechanism” Ability: After a skill is used, the wearer’s next basic attack deals extra damage equal to 60 percent of their attack against the targeted enemy. The effects of this Light Cone are decent, but you should try to get multiple copies of it to Superimpose Hidden Shadow if it is your only option for Luka since this will greatly enhance its benefits until you are able to obtain a four-star Light Cone or better.



