How to refund Helldivers 2 on PlayStation and Steam

Helldivers 2 has lately been under a lot of fire surrounding the PSN account linking to Steam controversy. This led to severe backlash in the community, and some to consider getting refunds for the game.

Amidst this whole fiasco, Arrowhead, the developers of Helldivers 2, and Steam have taken the step to refund players their initial purchase amount regardless of how many hours they’ve invested in the game. If you’re one of the many players affected by this change, here’s how you can get a refund for Helldivers 2.

How to refund Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is available on both PlayStation and Steam. With the whole drama surrounding the game, Steam offered to give players a refund until the issues with PlayStation are sorted.

Easier refunds. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Despite the game remaining playable on PS4 and PS5, a significant number of players, in show of solidarity with PC gamers, have abstained from playing the game and opted to seek a refund as well.

How to refund Helldivers 2 on Steam

Here’s how you can refund Helldivers 2 on Steam.

Head over to the Steam app or website. Log into your account. You may need to verify your login if you have a Steam Guard active. Click on your profile at the top right corner where your name is mentioned. Select Account Details. Click on Purchases on the next page. Select Helldivers 2. If the game isn’t a recent purchase, click on View Complete Purchase History to locate it. Choose the option I would like a refund. Then select I’d like to request a refund. Select the refund method and decide which transaction suits you best. You can either choose to credit the money in your Steam wallet or directly into your bank account. Provide a reason why you want to refund. Submit request.

Within a couple of hours, Helldivers 2 will be successfully refunded. However, for other games, players only have a two-hour window for refunds. Yet, amidst the ongoing discussions regarding the PSN account linking to Steam, Steam graciously accepts the refund.

However, using any third party accounts or linking will prevent players from being eligible for a refund.

How to refund Helldivers 2 on PlayStation

Compared to Steam, the refund policy for Helldivers 2 on PlayStation is quite different. Since the game is playable on both PS4 and PS5, the refund policy can only work if you’ve purchased the game and not yet downloaded it for the first 14 days.

Refunds Page. Image via PlayStation

Downloading the game or streaming it will make you ineligible for the refund. But if you’ve purchased the game and don’t plan on downloading it, here’s how you can get a refund for it on PlayStation.

Head over to the Playstation website. Sign into your PSN account. Head over to the Account setting in the top right corner. Click on Purchase History. Select Helldivers 2. An option for Request A Refund should pop up. Click on it to be transferred to a web form. Provide a reason why you’re refunding the game. Submit the form and receive a confirmation email.

It’ll take about 30 to 60 days for PlayStation to review your request. if the request is successful, you’ll be able to get the funds directly into your bank account. The process may vary depending on your bank’s processing times.

If you meet the criteria for a refund and are still declined, head over to the PlayStation website and speak with an online assistant to further guide you through the process.

