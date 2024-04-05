Super Samples, also known as Super Uranium, is the rarest material in Helldivers 2 that is used for late-game ship upgrades.

Unlike your Common and Rare Samples, these are incredibly hard to find and valuable, and you’ll need to turn up the difficulty to get your hands on some. If you and your brave squad are ready to die for science, here’s how to get Super Samples in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Super Samples in Helldivers 2

Don’t look at the timer, everything’s under control. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super Samples in Helldivers 2 appear in Suicide Mission (seventh difficulty) operations and higher. To unlock the Suicide mission difficulty, you must complete one operation on the Extreme difficulty. Alternatively, you can have a teammate who has already unlocked the difficulty.

Every mission has a set number of Super Samples available as opposed to Common and Rare ones. On Suicide missions, you’ll have three Super Samples per mission: No more, no less. Unlike more common variants, Super Samples also have a set spawn location that you should be looking for to collect them.

It’s easily recognizable once you know what to look for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Super Samples, look for a tall rock with silver-colored veins in it. The rock will be marked as a Minor Place of Interest and will have a question mark marker on your compass. Super Samples always spawn altogether in one place, so once you find the rock, all the Samples will already be there and you can choose what to do next.

Best ship modules to buy for Super Samples in Helldivers 2

Take your Strategems to the next level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many upgrades for your Super Destroyer require Super Samples, but frankly, most of them are underwhelming and aren’t worth suffering through higher-difficulty missions if you don’t want to.

The only two ship modules I recommend getting are the following:

Expanded Weapons Bay: The number of uses of Eagle Stratagem increased by one per Rearm.

The number of uses of Eagle Stratagem increased by one per Rearm. High-Quality Lubricant: Sentries will rotate toward new targets quicker.

The Expanded Weapons Bay is by far the best ship module you can spend Super Samples on. One extra air strike or even a 500KG bomb can be a game-changer, especially at higher difficulties. If you’re using sentries, High-Quality Lubricant is another upgrade that’ll serve you well making the turrets more responsive.

The rest of the modules give very minor benefits, like the 10 percent cooldown reduction for Orbital Stratagems. You’ll unlock them passively as you play the game and do other things, like unlocking items in Warbonds.

