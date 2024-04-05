Collecting Samples in Helldivers 2 is vital to your progression, as you need them to buy upgrades for the Super Destroyer. One of the daily Personal Orders wants to ensure you remember that, so here’s how to extract with Rare Samples in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Rare Samples in Helldviers 2

The type of mission doesn’t matter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rare Samples in Helldivers 2 can be found in Challenging (fourth difficulty) operations and higher. They have an orange square icon and are significantly harder to come by than Common Samples.

Once you land on the planet, check the mission’s total number of Rare Samples and follow the classic rule of collecting Samples: Loot everything. On average, each mission has 10 Rare Samples to collect, and every POI, including enemy outposts, main objectives, side objectives, laboratory doors, and more, has a chance to spawn one (or more) in its area.

Make sure to follow the question marks on your compass to find different places of interest, especially if you still have plenty of time before extraction. The marker will appear on your screen if you’re near the Rare Sample, so finding them shouldn’t be an issue.

How to extract with Rare Samples in Helldivers 2

Rare Samples can be found in crashed pods too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you collect the desired amount of Rare Samples, all you have to do is extract from the mission using the Extraction Zone. Remember, if you die, you lose all the samples and have to return to your corpse to retrieve them, alongside any Support Stratagems you had equipped.

Another thing to keep in mind is that all the Samples you extract are shared with the team. If you collect five Rare Samples, every Helldiver will also receive five Rare Samples. There’s no need to fight over them, as strategic transportation of Samples is key to a successful operation.

My friends and I often drop all the Samples to one Helldiver, who we know is more likely to stick to the main objective route and not wander off to the other side of the map. This way, even if the carrier dies, we can retrieve the Samples when regrouping at the main objective.

