Category:
Helldivers 2

How to fix the Mic Not Working Error in Helldivers 2

You heard me, right?
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 12:01 am
Helldiver facing an aggressive Brood Commander in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether it’s friendly banter or crucial communications, using your microphone in Helldivers 2 can take your experience to the next level. Though using the game’s voice chat system is easy, your microphone not working can prevent you from chiming in.

I have a couple of microphones hooked up to my PC. It may sound less than ideal, but all have their uses. It causes quite the confusion for Helldivers 2 while playing co-op multiplayer, though, and has regularly led to me suffering the nasty new Mic Not Working error. When this frustrating error starts popping up, I also find out about it with a delay since it can take a while for my friends to realize I’ve been speaking into the void.

Fixing the Mic Not Working Error in Helldivers 2

A group of Terminids shooting bile in Helldivers 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best way to fix the Mic Not Working Error in Helldivers 2 is by manually choosing your recording device. To do that:

  • Click on the search bar at the bottom part of your screen.
  • Search for “Change System Sounds.”
  • Navigate to the Recording tab.
  • Right-click on the microphone you’d like to use in Helldivers 2 and set it as default.

Alternatively, you can tab out of Helldivers 2 and search for “Sound Mixer Options” in the search box at the bottom of your screen. Find Helldivers 2 in the mixer options and choose Input. Select your active mic here, too, before returning to the game.

After applying these two fixes, you should be able to use your microphone in Helldivers 2 again. If everyone still can’t hear you after making these changes, try restarting the game. Keep an eye on Bluetooth headset connections while using wired microphones in the game. If your wireless headset successfully connects to your PC, it might override your wired equipment, causing the Mic Not Working error in Helldivers 2 in the process.

As you try fixing your microphone, you try to keep up with communications by learning how to emote in Helldivers 2 since a simple Salute can be enough to express your feelings.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.